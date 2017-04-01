RHINO-MARK wrote:

Overall very happy with the deserved win & i thought we played some good attacking RL at times.

I do however think we made far too many unforced errors that could have bitten back harder & as good as Williams is im not a fan of our D stood there shaking like sh*×#*ng dogs watching him dance through twice.

The Ferres "tackle" imo deserves a 2 game ban there's no doubt Gildart is in an awkward position but the tackler still has a duty of care.

To the whinging pie fans did you all miss Tompkins chicken wing attempt on Cuthbo in the first half or your teams weekly collective sh*#housing?

Wrt individuals Ablett Moon & Watkins were my top 3 & whilst Burrow offered a running threat his passing is repeatedly getting our lads smashed when it can be avoided.

Delaney is half the player he used to be after 2 runs & 3 tackles he's blowing out of his arris & i still dont get the obsession with playing Fwds until they cant walk.

Plenty to build on & a great response after Cas away by all involved but improvement needed if we are to challenge for the top4 & any Silverware.