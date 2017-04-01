|
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1429
|
I've only seen the ferres tackle live and i have to say it didn't look the worse tackle I've ever seen. When a player comes in backwards to the tackle and as the tackler you are trying to tackle the player and stop the ball getting offloaded it's not unexpectedxpected that a player will come under pressure. Add onto that two more players joing the tackle to add weight which is a perfectly common occurrence then things will happen. I'm unclear what ferres was really meant to do.
It also struck me that it was the verbals after that got the ref involved, not the tackle at the time. Then the linesman came on.
Feel free to correct me those that have studied the replays but i felt ferres was hard done by.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:33 am
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1621
Location: Meltham
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Overall very happy with the deserved win & i thought we played some good attacking RL at times.
I do however think we made far too many unforced errors that could have bitten back harder & as good as Williams is im not a fan of our D stood there shaking like sh*×#*ng dogs watching him dance through twice.
The Ferres "tackle" imo deserves a 2 game ban there's no doubt Gildart is in an awkward position but the tackler still has a duty of care.
To the whinging pie fans did you all miss Tompkins chicken wing attempt on Cuthbo in the first half or your teams weekly collective sh*#housing?
Wrt individuals Ablett Moon & Watkins were my top 3 & whilst Burrow offered a running threat his passing is repeatedly getting our lads smashed when it can be avoided.
Delaney is half the player he used to be after 2 runs & 3 tackles he's blowing out of his arris & i still dont get the obsession with playing Fwds until they cant walk.
Plenty to build on & a great response after Cas away by all involved but improvement needed if we are to challenge for the top4 & any Silverware.
Ablett was called offside leading up to one of Williams' trys and instead of conceding the penalty he seemed to avoid getting involved in the play, so close to the line it was a poor decision.
|
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:47 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14769
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
It is fair to mention age when judging youngsters as they lack senior level experience and often physical maturity so their performances have every chance of improving.
Of course they will improve, but that doesn't stop them being perfectly capable now. Your use of the context was that it was an issue that would improve, there isn't an issue. Had he made a choice that cost a game, a wrong choice, then it would be fair to say he will learn from that as he gets older through experience. But that wasn't the case, the age means nothing.
We often wonder why we are so far behind the NRL, and the constant use of a players age as some form of negative is a reason for that. They pay no attention to age, and only ability. The average age of their sides over there puts us to shame.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:47 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6929
Location: Central Coast
|
Smooth Stu wrote:
You say he knew what he was doing, which is obvious, but then you try and justify it by saying Wigan have made bad tackles in the past.
Would you give the same response if he'd done it to Atkins, Bosc, Brough, Chase, Currie etc?
Don't make this a Leeds/Wigan thing. How would you feel if it was your son, or brother he did it to?
Unnecessary, intentional and extremely dangerous.
I'm not justifying it at all! I'm saying stop whining! As a fan base don't be hypocrites.
|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
|
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:48 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5287
|
I don't understand why nobody is including Golding in the list of our top players.
He defused every high kick - I don't think he dropped a kick all night.
He stopped a certain try with his tackle on Gregson (?)
He also chased back to cut down Escare - no slouch - arguably stopping another try.
Yet all I read about him is his failure to contribute in attack.
Plus he only missed one 2 point kick all evening.
Not a bad game for a rookie in his first full season as the last line of defence.
I too have been critical of him when running the ball out of defence & being pushed back over the line. But how many times did Briscoe or even Hall break a tackle bringing the ball out early in the tackle count & Hall, for all his size & power, was pushed back over the line at one point to concede a goal-line drop out.
|
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Backwoodsman, Bulls4Champs, critch67, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, Google [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, HRS Rhino, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, LeedsDave, malcadele, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, Rogues Gallery, Seth, sgtwilko, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, The Ghost of '99, tugglesf78, WF Rhino and 387 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|