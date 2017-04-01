leedsnsouths wrote: For those who watched a lot of Golding as a kid, can I ask what his role in attack was?



Did he link in the line outwide or drift around the middle?

Was he mainly a running or passing fullback?



He just seems a little quiet in attack and wonder what his natural game is, not necessarily his fault as Hardaker often had similar problems

Golding's great strengths as a player are his running and passing skills which he already showed two years ago which I commented on at the time. He is a natural footballer IMO. What he has done to his great credit is work on his defence so that he is now is getting accolades from all around SL. If you watch his off the ball running he is more often not far from the ball in attack and backs up well. Our lack of an organiser at 6 has meant he has not been used to the best of his abilities yet. There have been many occasions when Sutton chose to dummy and go himself when a pass would have put others into space.So be patient and you will see Golding develop into a star player, remember he is only 20 and is filling one of the positions that most expose a player.