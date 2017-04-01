|
StoneColdJaneAusten wrote:
We only needed a very average performance to beat a depleted Wigan team tonight. Considering we had a full team, and they were missing 6/7 first teamers , plus losing the centre in the second half , and yet after 67 minutes , we only had a 2 point lead - we have a long way to go.
Our pack could not get on top - as everybody has said , the picking of only 3 props was brainless as was Ferres - a terrible tackle and he deserves the 2/4 match ban that he will get.
No doubting Abbo , Watkins & Moon were good , but we are making so many unforced errors, and how long before every team cottons on to the fact that if you kick to Briscoe all night , you will have success - he is an accident waiting to happen - see Wigan`s last try.
You mean their last try that came from us passing around and had nothing to do with a Wigan kick???
Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:15 am
shambawangy wrote:
So basically what your saying is Gildart injured himself by trying to gain yards. I might be blinkered but I can't get my head around that.
Yes I'm totally saying it's all Gildarts fault!
I'm not saying that at all numpty. Read my post in full instead of cherry picking one sentence. Galdart play a part in it. As did the lads helping Ferres in the tackle. Ferres new what he was doing.
But in terms of crusher tackles I've seen a lot worse.
Wigan have consistently being the most grubby team for the best part of the last 10 years so what go around come around. Wane has track record of his players with crushers, cannonballs and chicken wings. Something he kept from the Madge legacy.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:36 am
Charlie Sheen wrote:
He was a typical modern full back, he played a fair bit in the halves. He has great attacking skills, but it seems we don't use our full back in the same way other teams do.
He is perfectly capable, but some players play different roles, it's what the coach wants. My lad plays exactly the same sort of role as Golding also from fullback. The coaches want him roaming and priority of support, and ready for breaks, and quick in at the play the ball when needed. It doesn't mean they can't do the other things, it is just the role they are used for in the team.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 6:54 am
leedsnsouths wrote:
For those who watched a lot of Golding as a kid, can I ask what his role in attack was?
Did he link in the line outwide or drift around the middle?
Was he mainly a running or passing fullback?
He just seems a little quiet in attack and wonder what his natural game is, not necessarily his fault as Hardaker often had similar problems
Golding's great strengths as a player are his running and passing skills which he already showed two years ago which I commented on at the time. He is a natural footballer IMO. What he has done to his great credit is work on his defence so that he is now is getting accolades from all around SL. If you watch his off the ball running he is more often not far from the ball in attack and backs up well. Our lack of an organiser at 6 has meant he has not been used to the best of his abilities yet. There have been many occasions when Sutton chose to dummy and go himself when a pass would have put others into space.
So be patient and you will see Golding develop into a star player, remember he is only 20 and is filling one of the positions that most expose a player.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:02 am
thepimp007 wrote:
From an outsider point of view can see this point. He isn't strong enough to make regular line breaks and doesn't make up for it being an extra link with hands. Personally think you would be better with surcliffe at full back although he looks to be a centre all over to my untrained eyes
Golding is an elusive runner who will make breaks with footwork rather than strength and his attacking skills have been held back because of our lack of an organiser at 6. He has been backing up but not getting the pass that would have seen him break into space. Remember he is only 20.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:10 am
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Golding is an elusive runner who will make breaks with footwork rather than strength and his attacking skills have been held back because of our lack of an organiser at 6. He has been backing up but not getting the pass that would have seen him break into space. Remember he is only 20.
Wish people would stop going on about age, it means absolutely nothing. You are right on the other points though, and you only have to look around the league to see he is hardly the smallest of the fullbacks. I would say he is stronger than O'Brian for example at Salford. I have no concerns on his strength.
