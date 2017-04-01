StoneColdJaneAusten wrote:

We only needed a very average performance to beat a depleted Wigan team tonight. Considering we had a full team, and they were missing 6/7 first teamers , plus losing the centre in the second half , and yet after 67 minutes , we only had a 2 point lead - we have a long way to go.

Our pack could not get on top - as everybody has said , the picking of only 3 props was brainless as was Ferres - a terrible tackle and he deserves the 2/4 match ban that he will get.

No doubting Abbo , Watkins & Moon were good , but we are making so many unforced errors, and how long before every team cottons on to the fact that if you kick to Briscoe all night , you will have success - he is an accident waiting to happen - see Wigan`s last try.