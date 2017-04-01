WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

StoneColdJaneAusten wrote:
We only needed a very average performance to beat a depleted Wigan team tonight. Considering we had a full team, and they were missing 6/7 first teamers , plus losing the centre in the second half , and yet after 67 minutes , we only had a 2 point lead - we have a long way to go.
Our pack could not get on top - as everybody has said , the picking of only 3 props was brainless as was Ferres - a terrible tackle and he deserves the 2/4 match ban that he will get.
No doubting Abbo , Watkins & Moon were good , but we are making so many unforced errors, and how long before every team cottons on to the fact that if you kick to Briscoe all night , you will have success - he is an accident waiting to happen - see Wigan`s last try.


You mean their last try that came from us passing around and had nothing to do with a Wigan kick???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

shambawangy wrote:


So basically what your saying is Gildart injured himself by trying to gain yards. I might be blinkered but I can't get my head around that.

Yes I'm totally saying it's all Gildarts fault! :SHOOT:

I'm not saying that at all numpty. Read my post in full instead of cherry picking one sentence. Galdart play a part in it. As did the lads helping Ferres in the tackle. Ferres new what he was doing.

But in terms of crusher tackles I've seen a lot worse.

Wigan have consistently being the most grubby team for the best part of the last 10 years so what go around come around. Wane has track record of his players with crushers, cannonballs and chicken wings. Something he kept from the Madge legacy.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
