Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:12 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
The tackle was made worse because Delaney's weight was on top of Ferris so perhaps there are some mitigating circumstances.


Ferres' weight alone is quite considerable these days, he would've injured Gildart with or without Delaney's help.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:13 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
For those who watched a lot of Golding as a kid, can I ask what his role in attack was?

Did he link in the line outwide or drift around the middle?
Was he mainly a running or passing fullback?

He just seems a little quiet in attack and wonder what his natural game is, not necessarily his fault as Hardaker often had similar problems


From an outsider point of view can see this point. He isn't strong enough to make regular line breaks and doesn't make up for it being an extra link with hands. Personally think you would be better with surcliffe at full back although he looks to be a centre all over to my untrained eyes

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:19 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Ferres' weight alone is quite considerable these days, he would've injured Gildart with or without Delaney's help.

Gildart made it worse with his leg drive forcing himself forward to gain extra yards in contact. I think Ferres new what he was doing but the contribution from others including Gildart made it worse.

It's a tough physical sport, niggle is a part of the game. $hit happens.

Wigan are without peer the number one advocates of the niggle and bullying and rough housing in the whole comp.

Wigan fans crying foul is just very amusing tonight! But not unexpected.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:39 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
For those who watched a lot of Golding as a kid, can I ask what his role in attack was?


He was a typical modern full back, he played a fair bit in the halves. He has great attacking skills, but it seems we don't use our full back in the same way other teams do.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:57 pm
We only needed a very average performance to beat a depleted Wigan team tonight. Considering we had a full team, and they were missing 6/7 first teamers , plus losing the centre in the second half , and yet after 67 minutes , we only had a 2 point lead - we have a long way to go.
Our pack could not get on top - as everybody has said , the picking of only 3 props was brainless as was Ferres - a terrible tackle and he deserves the 2/4 match ban that he will get.
No doubting Abbo , Watkins & Moon were good , but we are making so many unforced errors, and how long before every team cottons on to the fact that if you kick to Briscoe all night , you will have success - he is an accident waiting to happen - see Wigan`s last try.

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 12:11 am
StoneColdJaneAusten wrote:
Our pack could not get on top - as everybody has said , the picking of only 3 props was brainless as was Ferres - a terrible tackle and he deserves the 2/4 match ban that he will get.


i miust have seen a different game to you then, seemed a lot of quick ptb from us in the second half to me

ill have to watch it back but seemed like Watkins could have had another try (did it come off his knees or hands?), and we gifted then 6 points in the second half - score line could have easily been bigger winning margin for us and that with all the errors we made.

and also i wouldnt say we had a full team tonight, since Galloway, Singleton and Ward would all probably be in when fit

decent win, even if we made harder work of it than we should have
