leedsnsouths wrote: For those who watched a lot of Golding as a kid, can I ask what his role in attack was?



Did he link in the line outwide or drift around the middle?

Was he mainly a running or passing fullback?



He just seems a little quiet in attack and wonder what his natural game is, not necessarily his fault as Hardaker often had similar problems

From an outsider point of view can see this point. He isn't strong enough to make regular line breaks and doesn't make up for it being an extra link with hands. Personally think you would be better with surcliffe at full back although he looks to be a centre all over to my untrained eyes