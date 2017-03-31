Wigg'n wrote:
Ferres' weight alone is quite considerable these days, he would've injured Gildart with or without Delaney's help.
Gildart made it worse with his leg drive forcing himself forward to gain extra yards in contact. I think Ferres new what he was doing but the contribution from others including Gildart made it worse.
It's a tough physical sport, niggle is a part of the game. $hit happens.
Wigan are without peer the number one advocates of the niggle and bullying and rough housing in the whole comp.
Wigan fans crying foul is just very amusing tonight! But not unexpected.