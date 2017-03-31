|
WARRIOR5 wrote:
Well that's a great attitude towards player welfare, tell that to Gildart who couldn't return for the second half whereas Ferres was free to come on for the last 30.
You can't allow tackles like that to go on, Clubb caught one against Hull last year and it was close to ending his career.
The tackle wasn't great, but i think Wigan need a lesson in player welfare. Really irresponsible even allowing Gildart back on the pitch in the 2nd half, that could have been dangerous.
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Happy with the two points. Wigan were competitive but way short of their usual high standards.
Ferres has earned another lengthy absence - hope Gildart wasn't badly hurt, not impressed by Wigan sending him back out.
We won.....can't folk just be happy, have a good weekend, be nice to the Mrs rather than criticise the performance. Mistakes are made in every game, even the ones we've won trophies in. The desperate need to put a negative spin on Mac and Hetherington is boring. When their time is over, you can give yourselves a collective pat on the back, up till that point , why not try supporting your team.
rhino65 wrote:
We won.....can't folk just be happy, have a good weekend, be nice to the Mrs rather than criticise the performance. Mistakes are made in every game, even the ones we've won trophies in. The desperate need to put a negative spin on Mac and Hetherington is boring. When their time is over, you can give yourselves a collective pat on the back, up till that point , why not try supporting your team.
Which part of your Mrs performance did you not like?
Sal Paradise wrote:
It will be a good test of where Leeds are at - I suspect Wane will have them properly motivated so should be a good game
I think Wigan might be too strong even with a host of injuries - Wigan by 10
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
A good win tonight's with Ablett a deserved MOM. The pack did ok despite the gloom merchants negative predictions. Young props must not be overplayed at SL level and the forward game is now more about middle players than just props and at Leeds JJB and Delaney have been middle players for some time now and can play long minutes. So the performance proved the team selection to be the right one much to the annoyance of some it would seem.
Moon was an absolute handful all night and Watkins is now going looking for the ball and running effective lines at pace and looks such a better player for it. Parcel is proving a very good recruit and will get even better on the harder grounds when his pace will create more line breaks. Golding continues to show what a talented player he is which is no surprise to the few posters who predicted a year or so ago that he was destined for stardom.
Burrow provided strong impact from the bench while Sutcliffe's three handling errors cost us three further tries. One of Wigan's tries was a gift from a Briscoe error so our win could easily have been more emphatic.
What is clear is that when we are able to field a near full strength side we are competitive and that the players have rallied in support of coach in a very dramatic way. So well done to Mac too.
Ferris's tackle was a bad one IMO and he could well face another ban. PS. The tackle was made worse because Delaney's weight was on top of Ferris so perhaps there are some mitigating circumstances.
See how my post got merged into here wasn't about the game was about a player and not just on tonight mods are obviously blind to his rubbish aswell
Juan Cornetto wrote:
A good win tonight's with Ablett a deserved MOM. The pack did ok despite the gloom merchants negative predictions. Young props must not be overplayed at SL level and the forward game is now more about middle players than just props and at Leeds JJB and Delaney have been middle players for some time now and can play long minutes. So the performance proved the team selection to be the right one much to the annoyance of some it would seem.
Moon was an absolute handful all night and Watkins is now going looking for the ball and running effective lines at pace and looks such a better player for it. Parcel is proving a very good recruit and will get even better on the harder grounds when his pace will create more line breaks. Golding continues to show what a talented player he is which is no surprise to the few posters who predicted a year or so ago that he was destined for stardom.
Burrow provided strong impact from the bench while Sutcliffe's three handling errors cost us three further tries. One of Wigan's tries was a gift from a Briscoe error so our win could easily have been more emphatic.
What is clear is that when we are able to field a near full strength side we are competitive and that the players have rallied in support of coach in a very dramatic way. So well done to Mac too.
Ferris's tackle was a bad one IMO and he could well face another ban.
For those who watched a lot of Golding as a kid, can I ask what his role in attack was?
Did he link in the line outwide or drift around the middle?
Was he mainly a running or passing fullback?
He just seems a little quiet in attack and wonder what his natural game is, not necessarily his fault as Hardaker often had similar problems
