WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

 
Post a reply

Re: Ablett

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:00 pm
GCM1980 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 15, 2003 4:26 pm
Posts: 7752
WARRIOR5 wrote:
Well that's a great attitude towards player welfare, tell that to Gildart who couldn't return for the second half whereas Ferres was free to come on for the last 30.

You can't allow tackles like that to go on, Clubb caught one against Hull last year and it was close to ending his career.

The tackle wasn't great, but i think Wigan need a lesson in player welfare. Really irresponsible even allowing Gildart back on the pitch in the 2nd half, that could have been dangerous.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:00 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22124
Happy with the two points. Wigan were competitive but way short of their usual high standards.

Ferres has earned another lengthy absence - hope Gildart wasn't badly hurt, not impressed by Wigan sending him back out.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:02 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 52
We won.....can't folk just be happy, have a good weekend, be nice to the Mrs rather than criticise the performance. Mistakes are made in every game, even the ones we've won trophies in. The desperate need to put a negative spin on Mac and Hetherington is boring. When their time is over, you can give yourselves a collective pat on the back, up till that point , why not try supporting your team.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:06 pm
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6923
Location: Central Coast
rhino65 wrote:
We won.....can't folk just be happy, have a good weekend, be nice to the Mrs rather than criticise the performance. Mistakes are made in every game, even the ones we've won trophies in. The desperate need to put a negative spin on Mac and Hetherington is boring. When their time is over, you can give yourselves a collective pat on the back, up till that point , why not try supporting your team.

Which part of your Mrs performance did you not like?
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:06 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3211
Sal Paradise wrote:
It will be a good test of where Leeds are at - I suspect Wane will have them properly motivated so should be a good game

I think Wigan might be too strong even with a host of injuries - Wigan by 10


:lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:07 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 52
Breathing.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:13 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4424
Location: Living the Dream
A good win tonight's with Ablett a deserved MOM. The pack did ok despite the gloom merchants negative predictions. Young props must not be overplayed at SL level and the forward game is now more about middle players than just props and at Leeds JJB and Delaney have been middle players for some time now and can play long minutes. So the performance proved the team selection to be the right one much to the annoyance of some it would seem.

Moon was an absolute handful all night and Watkins is now going looking for the ball and running effective lines at pace and looks such a better player for it. Parcel is proving a very good recruit and will get even better on the harder grounds when his pace will create more line breaks. Golding continues to show what a talented player he is which is no surprise to the few posters who predicted a year or so ago that he was destined for stardom.

Burrow provided strong impact from the bench while Sutcliffe's three handling errors cost us three further tries. One of Wigan's tries was a gift from a Briscoe error so our win could easily have been more emphatic.

What is clear is that when we are able to field a near full strength side we are competitive and that the players have rallied in support of coach in a very dramatic way. So well done to Mac too.

Ferris's tackle was a bad one IMO and he could well face another ban. PS. The tackle was made worse because Delaney's weight was on top of Ferris so perhaps there are some mitigating circumstances.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:23 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 943
See how my post got merged into here wasn't about the game was about a player and not just on tonight mods are obviously blind to his rubbish aswell

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:24 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1094
Juan Cornetto wrote:
A good win tonight's with Ablett a deserved MOM. The pack did ok despite the gloom merchants negative predictions. Young props must not be overplayed at SL level and the forward game is now more about middle players than just props and at Leeds JJB and Delaney have been middle players for some time now and can play long minutes. So the performance proved the team selection to be the right one much to the annoyance of some it would seem.

Moon was an absolute handful all night and Watkins is now going looking for the ball and running effective lines at pace and looks such a better player for it. Parcel is proving a very good recruit and will get even better on the harder grounds when his pace will create more line breaks. Golding continues to show what a talented player he is which is no surprise to the few posters who predicted a year or so ago that he was destined for stardom.

Burrow provided strong impact from the bench while Sutcliffe's three handling errors cost us three further tries. One of Wigan's tries was a gift from a Briscoe error so our win could easily have been more emphatic.

What is clear is that when we are able to field a near full strength side we are competitive and that the players have rallied in support of coach in a very dramatic way. So well done to Mac too.

Ferris's tackle was a bad one IMO and he could well face another ban.


For those who watched a lot of Golding as a kid, can I ask what his role in attack was?

Did he link in the line outwide or drift around the middle?
Was he mainly a running or passing fullback?

He just seems a little quiet in attack and wonder what his natural game is, not necessarily his fault as Hardaker often had similar problems
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, apollosghost, Barrie's Glass Eye, Big Jim Slade, Brick with eyes, Brid B&W, Charlie Sheen, chunkyhugo, craigizzard, Damo-Leeds, Fat Boy, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, garforthrhino, GCM1980, Gotcha, HAILESY, Joshheff90, Juan Cornetto, lionarmour87, loiner81, Norris Cole, rhino65, Rhinoshaund III, Saint_Claire, Sam Buca II, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, supercat, The Magic Rat, thepimp007, ThePrinter, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino, Wigg'n and 475 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,545,8552,15475,8954,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
12-18
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
20-6
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
52-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
26-18
WIGAN
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  