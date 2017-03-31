A good win tonight's with Ablett a deserved MOM. The pack did ok despite the gloom merchants negative predictions. Young props must not be overplayed at SL level and the forward game is now more about middle players than just props and at Leeds JJB and Delaney have been middle players for some time now and can play long minutes. So the performance proved the team selection to be the right one much to the annoyance of some it would seem.



Moon was an absolute handful all night and Watkins is now going looking for the ball and running effective lines at pace and looks such a better player for it. Parcel is proving a very good recruit and will get even better on the harder grounds when his pace will create more line breaks. Golding continues to show what a talented player he is which is no surprise to the few posters who predicted a year or so ago that he was destined for stardom.



Burrow provided strong impact from the bench while Sutcliffe's three handling errors cost us three further tries. One of Wigan's tries was a gift from a Briscoe error so our win could easily have been more emphatic.



What is clear is that when we are able to field a near full strength side we are competitive and that the players have rallied in support of coach in a very dramatic way. So well done to Mac too.



Ferris's tackle was a bad one IMO and he could well face another ban.