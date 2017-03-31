I thought it was a really good game. I think Wigan can be pleased with how some of their kids played, i think we played well.



I thought going with 3 props and the pack we did worked well, plenty of space for Burrow in that last 20mins, Sutcliffe was the bounce of the ball away from a try 3 times, Moon moving out and Ablett moving in got us that final try. I dont think Wigan offered all that much going forward in the 2nd half, only score came through a Briscoe mistake in attack.



Thought the pack did well, Parcell looked good around the ruck, Burrow kept us on the front foot when he came on, Mcguire wasnt great in the first half but was in the 2nd, Sutcliffe was dangerous (if not quite there) when he came on, Watkins terrified them every time he got the ball, I think Golding is quietly going about a brilliant season.



After the Cas result i thought it was time for McDermott to go, i thought we would struggle for a little while yet but 4 wins on the trot, relatively comfortable for the most part, has left us going top with about a third of the first part of the season gone. We are in a really good position. Win 4 of the next 15 games and we will probably be in the 8, 14 of the next 22 and we are in the 4.