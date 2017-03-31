WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:17 pm
ah a jest post was it. you should have said. I just thought it was your usual pathetic wind up rubbish

Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:20 pm
FlexWheeler wrote:
Shambolic? Now I remember why I hardly come here anymore.



don't pick out single words to make a point

the phrase I used was shambolic in parts. which it was. some great stuff, some good stuff, some shambolic stuff. a good 2 points but hardly a vintage disply

Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:21 pm
WARRIOR5 wrote:
Well that's a great attitude towards player welfare, tell that to Gildart who couldn't return for the second half whereas Ferres was free to come on for the last 30.

You can't allow tackles like that to go on, Clubb caught one against Hull last year and it was close to ending his career.


Yes and Cuthbertson was lucky to avoid serious injury last year in the same fixture from a sh*thouse tackle from Tautai.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:24 pm
I thought it was a really good game. I think Wigan can be pleased with how some of their kids played, i think we played well.

I thought going with 3 props and the pack we did worked well, plenty of space for Burrow in that last 20mins, Sutcliffe was the bounce of the ball away from a try 3 times, Moon moving out and Ablett moving in got us that final try. I dont think Wigan offered all that much going forward in the 2nd half, only score came through a Briscoe mistake in attack.

Thought the pack did well, Parcell looked good around the ruck, Burrow kept us on the front foot when he came on, Mcguire wasnt great in the first half but was in the 2nd, Sutcliffe was dangerous (if not quite there) when he came on, Watkins terrified them every time he got the ball, I think Golding is quietly going about a brilliant season.

After the Cas result i thought it was time for McDermott to go, i thought we would struggle for a little while yet but 4 wins on the trot, relatively comfortable for the most part, has left us going top with about a third of the first part of the season gone. We are in a really good position. Win 4 of the next 15 games and we will probably be in the 8, 14 of the next 22 and we are in the 4.
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:25 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
Yes and Cuthbertson was lucky to avoid serious injury last year in the same fixture from a sh*thouse tackle from Tautai.


And I'm sure your reaction to that was not sh*t happens.

I know McDermott's definitely wasn't - in fact I recall he came out after the game trying to get T a ban.

Deserved win like I said, but Ferres might as well get a holiday booked cause he shouldn't be playing for a number of weeks.
