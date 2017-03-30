|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19771
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
I have no idea if he'll be a top player, a squad player or a championship player. haven't seen enough of him.
but to be left out after a couple of good games, and to only have 3 props in the squad is, a bit demeaning.
and if he plays for fev he's hardly being rested for easter is he???
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 48
|
Not a high pressure game against a top team. Stevie Ward was introduced early, too early in my opinion and he's had a whole catalogue of injuries. The coaching/ medical teams of sports clubs are far more knowledgeable than you are I on the introduction and indeed the optimum time to give long spells of playing time to young athletes. I'm happy to leave it the experts......I'm sure others will promote their conspiracy theories.
|
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3205
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
Its not just impatience, do you honestly think it is a good idea to play against Wigan with only 3 recognised props, and only one who regularly plays long minutes?
No idea what the plan is, but we'll find out tomorrow night won't we?
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1082
|
loiner81 wrote:
No idea what the plan is, but we'll find out tomorrow night won't we?
I didnt ask you about the game play, I asked if you think it is a good idea to play against Wigan with only 3 props in the 17?
It will make McGuire and Moon's night a lot harder, thats for sure...
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:25 am
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8417
Location: Leeds
|
McDermott confirmed in his press conference that Baldwinson will probably play for Fev this weekend, but he's been impressed with him, and giving him game time was about proving to the coaches and to Baldwinson that he could handle it at this level, and he thinks he did that. Reading between the lines. It seems to me the concerns over Baldwinson seem to be around the physical part of the game, and not his ability.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 9:08 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3205
|
leedsnsouths wrote:
I didnt ask you about the game play, I asked if you think it is a good idea to play against Wigan with only 3 props in the 17?
It will make McGuire and Moon's night a lot harder, thats for sure...
3 recognised props, you mean. Which is why I mentioned a game plan.
But I'm not the coach and haven't seen how the players have trained this week. I'll put my trust in those that do, to make the right decisions. They don't always get it right but more often than not, they do.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 730
|
rhino65 wrote:
Not a high pressure game against a top team. Stevie Ward was introduced early, too early in my opinion and he's had a whole catalogue of injuries. The coaching/ medical teams of sports clubs are far more knowledgeable than you are I on the introduction and indeed the optimum time to give long spells of playing time to young athletes. I'm happy to leave it the experts......I'm sure others will promote their conspiracy theories.
Definately disagree Ward was bloodied too early but imo he's certainlt been mis-managed both in role & game minutes.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3720
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
McDermott confirmed in his press conference that Baldwinson will probably play for Fev this weekend, but he's been impressed with him, and giving him game time was about proving to the coaches and to Baldwinson that he could handle it at this level, and he thinks he did that. Reading between the lines. It seems to me the concerns over Baldwinson seem to be around the physical part of the game, and not his ability.
So they've proved he can handle it at this level, and therefore decided not to play him at this level.
|
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 6:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 605
|
It's the BMD way, flog your faves to death even if they are carrying knocks. leave rested players on the bench or in the stands until you have to use them...preferably for less than 6 minutes.
|
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
|
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 605
|
I do wish they wouldn't let Phil Clarke commentate on Wigan games.
|
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"
