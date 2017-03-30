WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:02 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14759
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Baldwinson has done well, he's got a few starts and shown at least that his face fits. I don't expect him to spend long spells not playing this year, but I do expect Mac to continue to manage his game time. There was an interview, might have been in preseason, where he said effectively Mullally, Baldy and Ormandroyd are all after the same spot and injuries permitting are likely to be rotated.



I suspect the club considered the position that the lad was about to ask for a release from his contract, and gave him the game time to appease. Your last sentence if correct, is what is wrong about team selection, and how this lad has been treated. How can a comment like that be made preseason without seeing the form of all players to consider who is competeing for what? All that does is highlight preconceived thoughts on the lad, to be frank no matter what he does, and shows there is favoured selections regardless. Dropping him after the last two games and with the make up of the squad announced, really does look incompetent. If he is injured, fair enough there is our answer, but I think we all know he will probably turn out for Featherstone this weekend in truth.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:30 am
WF Rhino
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 212
Gotcha wrote:
I suspect the club considered the position that the lad was about to ask for a release from his contract, and gave him the game time to appease. Your last sentence if correct, is what is wrong about team selection, and how this lad has been treated. How can a comment like that be made preseason without seeing the form of all players to consider who is competeing for what? All that does is highlight preconceived thoughts on the lad, to be frank no matter what he does, and shows there is favoured selections regardless. Dropping him after the last two games and with the make up of the squad announced, really does look incompetent. If he is injured, fair enough there is our answer, but I think we all know he will probably turn out for Featherstone this weekend in truth.


Isn't this the last year of his current contract? I doubt the threat of asking for a release would be taken seriously when as it stands he is leaving at the end of the year anyway. What's more likely is that he's struggling to do major minutes at super league level (which he's admitted in an interview) and McDermott does like his props to be able to do long spells. FWIW I think dropping him for Wigan is a big mistake as he's a better player than Delaney (who I expect to play prop) and he's more likely to be here long term.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:51 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3203
Baldwinson dropped for reasons not yet made public and here he is, right on cue....

Gotcha wrote:
I suspect the club considered the position that the lad was about to ask for a release from his contract, and gave him the game time to appease. Your last sentence if correct, is what is wrong about team selection, and how this lad has been treated. How can a comment like that be made preseason without seeing the form of all players to consider who is competeing for what? All that does is highlight preconceived thoughts on the lad, to be frank no matter what he does, and shows there is favoured selections regardless. Dropping him after the last two games and with the make up of the squad announced, really does look incompetent. If he is injured, fair enough there is our answer, but I think we all know he will probably turn out for Featherstone this weekend in truth.


As LeedsDave said so well...

LeedsDave wrote:
Perhaps he needs (or we want him to have) a rest, given he is still one of the younger lads and has just played 2 games against super league opposition. Perhaps we want him fresh for the Warrington game to give us some options?

Perhaps his performances in the last 2 games showed some areas to work on and we don't want to risk him against Wigan?

There are a multitude of factors as to why he isn't in the squad and luckily one of the factors isn't 'to appease fans on the forum'.

So change the record, and accept perhaps the coaching staff have their reasons.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:41 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1401
loiner81 wrote:
Baldwinson dropped for reasons not yet made public and here he is, right on cue....

As LeedsDave said so well...


and its easter coming up, so sensible to rotate players and keep them fresh, no doubt somebody else will be rested next week and baldwinson will play s couple of times in next 3-4 games.

or he may just have a minor knock and just not worth risking when we have other fit options.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:10 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15040
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Baldwinson dropped for reasons not yet made public and here he is, right on cue....

As LeedsDave said so well...



Probably correct - Wigan are probably a side where experience will count - a young prop could easily be wound up especially by a set of forwards very adept at doing exactly that
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 4:54 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1081
LeedsDave wrote:
Go on then I'll bite.

Do you categorically know the reason he isn't in the team?

Perhaps he needs (or we want him to have) a rest, given he is still one of the younger lads and has just played 2 games against super league opposition. Perhaps we want him fresh for the Warrington game to give us some options?

Perhaps his performances in the last 2 games showed some areas to work on and we don't want to risk him against Wigan?

There are a multitude of factors as to why he isn't in the squad and luckily one of the factors isn't 'to appease fans on the forum'.

So change the record, and accept perhaps the coaching staff have their reasons.


Well lets ignore the fact it is Baldwinson for a second, imo it is bad tactics to go up against the most aggresive pack in the league with only 3 props in the 17, one of which (mullaly) has mainly been an impact player

If we get bullied down the middle then you would imagine baldwinson will be asking some big questions...

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:09 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19769
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
especially if Delaney plays prop. that would be a kick in the teeth

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:22 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 47
Giving the lad a miss for a Wigan game and hopefully letting him play for Fev is sensible. Can people not remember how slowly Burrow and JJB were introduced into the team. He's got a bright future if handled sensibly now.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:48 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3203
rhino65 wrote:
Giving the lad a miss for a Wigan game and hopefully letting him play for Fev is sensible. Can people not remember how slowly Burrow and JJB were introduced into the team. He's got a bright future if handled sensibly now.


Most of us understand that, i'm sure the player does too. Just a shame we have a few Veruca Salt's following the club these days.

Image
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:00 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1081
loiner81 wrote:
Most of us understand that, i'm sure the player does too. Just a shame we have a few Veruca Salt's following the club these days.

Image


Its not just impatience, do you honestly think it is a good idea to play against Wigan with only 3 recognised props, and only one who regularly plays long minutes?
