Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
Baldwinson has done well, he's got a few starts and shown at least that his face fits. I don't expect him to spend long spells not playing this year, but I do expect Mac to continue to manage his game time. There was an interview, might have been in preseason, where he said effectively Mullally, Baldy and Ormandroyd are all after the same spot and injuries permitting are likely to be rotated.
I suspect the club considered the position that the lad was about to ask for a release from his contract, and gave him the game time to appease. Your last sentence if correct, is what is wrong about team selection, and how this lad has been treated. How can a comment like that be made preseason without seeing the form of all players to consider who is competeing for what? All that does is highlight preconceived thoughts on the lad, to be frank no matter what he does, and shows there is favoured selections regardless. Dropping him after the last two games and with the make up of the squad announced, really does look incompetent. If he is injured, fair enough there is our answer, but I think we all know he will probably turn out for Featherstone this weekend in truth.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:30 am
Gotcha wrote:
Isn't this the last year of his current contract? I doubt the threat of asking for a release would be taken seriously when as it stands he is leaving at the end of the year anyway. What's more likely is that he's struggling to do major minutes at super league level (which he's admitted in an interview) and McDermott does like his props to be able to do long spells. FWIW I think dropping him for Wigan is a big mistake as he's a better player than Delaney (who I expect to play prop) and he's more likely to be here long term.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:51 am
Baldwinson dropped for reasons not yet made public and here he is, right on cue....
As LeedsDave said so well...
Gotcha wrote:
LeedsDave wrote:
Perhaps he needs (or we want him to have) a rest, given he is still one of the younger lads and has just played 2 games against super league opposition. Perhaps we want him fresh for the Warrington game to give us some options?
Perhaps his performances in the last 2 games showed some areas to work on and we don't want to risk him against Wigan?
There are a multitude of factors as to why he isn't in the squad and luckily one of the factors isn't 'to appease fans on the forum'.
So change the record, and accept perhaps the coaching staff have their reasons.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 12:41 pm
loiner81 wrote:
As LeedsDave said so well...
and its easter coming up, so sensible to rotate players and keep them fresh, no doubt somebody else will be rested next week and baldwinson will play s couple of times in next 3-4 games.
or he may just have a minor knock and just not worth risking when we have other fit options.
Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:10 pm
loiner81 wrote:
As LeedsDave said so well...
Probably correct - Wigan are probably a side where experience will count - a young prop could easily be wound up especially by a set of forwards very adept at doing exactly that
