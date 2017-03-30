Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: Baldwinson has done well, he's got a few starts and shown at least that his face fits. I don't expect him to spend long spells not playing this year, but I do expect Mac to continue to manage his game time. There was an interview, might have been in preseason, where he said effectively Mullally, Baldy and Ormandroyd are all after the same spot and injuries permitting are likely to be rotated.

I suspect the club considered the position that the lad was about to ask for a release from his contract, and gave him the game time to appease. Your last sentence if correct, is what is wrong about team selection, and how this lad has been treated. How can a comment like that be made preseason without seeing the form of all players to consider who is competeing for what? All that does is highlight preconceived thoughts on the lad, to be frank no matter what he does, and shows there is favoured selections regardless. Dropping him after the last two games and with the make up of the squad announced, really does look incompetent. If he is injured, fair enough there is our answer, but I think we all know he will probably turn out for Featherstone this weekend in truth.