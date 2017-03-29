FGB wrote: That's a real slap in the face for Baldy, shocking treatment of him really. Let's hope McDermott doesn't follow suit with Oledzki.

Go on then I'll bite.Do you categorically know the reason he isn't in the team?Perhaps he needs (or we want him to have) a rest, given he is still one of the younger lads and has just played 2 games against super league opposition. Perhaps we want him fresh for the Warrington game to give us some options?Perhaps his performances in the last 2 games showed some areas to work on and we don't want to risk him against Wigan?There are a multitude of factors as to why he isn't in the squad and luckily one of the factors isn't 'to appease fans on the forum'.So change the record, and accept perhaps the coaching staff have their reasons.