Frosties. wrote:
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Jones-Buchanan
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Handley
Honestly I'm not that confident in the squad, the pack looks like it's lacking in lateral movement and Wigan will exploit that. Our backs will have to have an excellent game defensively if we're going to win this.