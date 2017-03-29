WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:54 pm
WF Rhino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 210
Frosties. wrote:
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Jones-Buchanan
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Handley


Honestly I'm not that confident in the squad, the pack looks like it's lacking in lateral movement and Wigan will exploit that. Our backs will have to have an excellent game defensively if we're going to win this.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:13 pm
cheekydiddles Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2302
Frosties. wrote:
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Jones-Buchanan
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Handley


I was expecting Ward to be in the 19 for this one.

Also, unless he's got a knock (and I've not read any confirmation) harsh on Baldy. Would have expected him in 19 with Walters dropping out for the returning Delaney

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:48 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7511
I too don't understand Baldwinson omission from the squad, considering he's started the past two games. Walters & Handley does nothing for me. Why is Handley even included if he doesn't play?

Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Mcguire Moon
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Ferres
Sutcliffe

JJB Mullally Burrow Delaney

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:39 pm
HRS Rhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 92
Frosties. wrote:
I too don't understand Baldwinson omission from the squad, considering he's started the past two games.


It's a shame, considering how he's been playing recently, and after two seasons in the stands.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:48 pm
FGB User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 364
That's a real slap in the face for Baldy, shocking treatment of him really. Let's hope McDermott doesn't follow suit with Oledzki.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:52 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2866
Location: Leeds
Only reason I can think for Handley in 19 is possible cover for Golding.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:12 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1074
FoxyRhino wrote:
Only reason I can think for Handley in 19 is possible cover for Golding.


Surely Sutcliffe is the back up fullback over Handley?
Weird decision to leave out Baldwinson in place of Delaney, he has clearly been playing better and if Sutcliffe plays 13 then we already have 4 backrowers in the squad, no need for another.

In fact, it actually puts a lot of pressure on our 3 props who will have to average about 55 mins against an aggressive Wigan pack.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:33 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 918
If Keinhorst doesn't make it (he limped off at Huddersfield) then Moon will need to go back to Centre. That means Sutty may be needed in the halves so Handley would be cover for Golding, or Keinhorst if Mac wants to keep Moon at 6.

Baldwinson has done well, he's got a few starts and shown at least that his face fits. I don't expect him to spend long spells not playing this year, but I do expect Mac to continue to manage his game time. There was an interview, might have been in preseason, where he said effectively Mullally, Baldy and Ormandroyd are all after the same spot and injuries permitting are likely to be rotated.
