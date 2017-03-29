If Keinhorst doesn't make it (he limped off at Huddersfield) then Moon will need to go back to Centre. That means Sutty may be needed in the halves so Handley would be cover for Golding, or Keinhorst if Mac wants to keep Moon at 6.



Baldwinson has done well, he's got a few starts and shown at least that his face fits. I don't expect him to spend long spells not playing this year, but I do expect Mac to continue to manage his game time. There was an interview, might have been in preseason, where he said effectively Mullally, Baldy and Ormandroyd are all after the same spot and injuries permitting are likely to be rotated.