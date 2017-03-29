WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:07 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 729
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
If structure gave Flower the instinct to put that kick up, then I'd like to see that session with Wane.

Sorry to be picky but i thought it was Clubb?? :THINK:
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:15 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5797
It was. A career-defining moment :)
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:23 am
WARRIOR5

Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
Posts: 5
SmokeyTA wrote:
For the reasons i gave. I mean, we are 3rd. Its hardly a high quality league.


I did not come looking for an argument, simply questioning the rationale. In terms of the league I think it's too early to read much into it.

Personally I think Cas look a different prospect this year and are playing for each other, so it could be naive to write them off on big games. But then again, I accept that bubble could burst.

In terms of Wigan, this may be my hope/bias but it does not look like the Wigan of old in terms of structured boring play and do believe when bodies are back (Bateman, Farrell, Budgie) that we should be a dangerous proposition. But like I said, I may be a little bias...

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:05 am
Cherry_&_White

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 17
ThePrinter wrote:
I say Wigam's biggest strength is also perhaps their greatest weakness. Yes when injury strikes they can carry on with little disruption whereas Leeds go for a style reliant on being close to their strongest 17.......but look at the final 20 mins of the 2015 GF, was their any individual magic from Wigan or just the structure trying hopelessly???



I know what you're saying, but Wigan have come a long way since that season. The way I remember it, it took a pretty monumental effort from a great Leeds team to stop us from winning that game, and there's been lots of development in our strike players since then. I think that the end of last season and the start of this one shows we can play some good attacking stuff with a semi-fit team. The structure just keeps us competitive when the kids are out.

Anyway, back to Friday's game, have to say I'm much less confident than I was 2-3 weeks ago. You've obviously responded very well to the Cas result, and we've hit a bit of a wall. Given the troops we've got coming back, I'll say Wigan by 6, but doubt there will be much in it wither way.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:15 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1791
I always feel that at Leeds the crowd play a bigger part in the decision making by the officials than anywhere else in the league. I mean this as a compliment. The crowd is large and loud and gets behind the team and that makes it a tough place to win. We have lost the last five at your place and I'm never confident regardless of form.

The 2012 result (when Wigan got 50+) was an outlier, games are usually tight, it could come down to a bit of brilliance or luck or a decision. I predicted Leeds to make the top 4 and I've seen nothing to change my view. I must say I like the look of Parcell, could be a big signing for Leeds.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:23 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7782
Location: SWMC Coach
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Sorry to be picky but i thought it was Clubb?? :THINK:


Sorry, you are quite correct.

I was too busy laughing my head off when that happened.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:41 am
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22238
WARRIOR5 wrote:
I did not come looking for an argument, simply questioning the rationale. In terms of the league I think it's too early to read much into it.

Personally I think Cas look a different prospect this year and are playing for each other, so it could be naive to write them off on big games. But then again, I accept that bubble could burst.

In terms of Wigan, this may be my hope/bias but it does not look like the Wigan of old in terms of structured boring play and do believe when bodies are back (Bateman, Farrell, Budgie) that we should be a dangerous proposition. But like I said, I may be a little bias...

When i they rely on structure it's not s crtiticism. It's anything but. It allows Wigan to introduce young players, helps them deal with injuries and in the long hard slog of s season we have it's necessary to win.

Was are a Powell side. But so were Leeds in 2003. As a team they aren't good defensively they give away a lot of ball, and so will struggle in tight gsmes. In open games they are very good in attack.

There are flaws at both Wigan and Cas who have looked much better than everyone else.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:01 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5284
I've been very impressed with the form of George Williams this year.
The departure of Matty Smith has put more responsibility on his shoulders & he's responded excellently.
If we can control him & limit his attacking threat then we we can win.
Paramount in that is discipline, give away needless & penalties & concede territory & we'll struggle.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:12 pm
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22123
Recent meetings show Leeds being further away from dealing with Castleford than at any point in their history. Record beatings handed out both home and away within the last twelve months.

Seen these runs before V Hull, Wigan, Bradford among others and it can be a long road back.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:26 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7510
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Jones-Buchanan
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Handley
