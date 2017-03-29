ThePrinter wrote: I say Wigam's biggest strength is also perhaps their greatest weakness. Yes when injury strikes they can carry on with little disruption whereas Leeds go for a style reliant on being close to their strongest 17.......but look at the final 20 mins of the 2015 GF, was their any individual magic from Wigan or just the structure trying hopelessly???

I know what you're saying, but Wigan have come a long way since that season. The way I remember it, it took a pretty monumental effort from a great Leeds team to stop us from winning that game, and there's been lots of development in our strike players since then. I think that the end of last season and the start of this one shows we can play some good attacking stuff with a semi-fit team. The structure just keeps us competitive when the kids are out.Anyway, back to Friday's game, have to say I'm much less confident than I was 2-3 weeks ago. You've obviously responded very well to the Cas result, and we've hit a bit of a wall. Given the troops we've got coming back, I'll say Wigan by 6, but doubt there will be much in it wither way.