SmokeyTA wrote: For the reasons i gave. I mean, we are 3rd. Its hardly a high quality league.

I did not come looking for an argument, simply questioning the rationale. In terms of the league I think it's too early to read much into it.Personally I think Cas look a different prospect this year and are playing for each other, so it could be naive to write them off on big games. But then again, I accept that bubble could burst.In terms of Wigan, this may be my hope/bias but it does not look like the Wigan of old in terms of structured boring play and do believe when bodies are back (Bateman, Farrell, Budgie) that we should be a dangerous proposition. But like I said, I may be a little bias...