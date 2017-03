WARRIOR5 wrote: Agree with pretty much every comment on this thread, but how can you say no SL team is any good? Aside from what would appear an off day in Salford, Cas have ripped teams apart with some of the best attacking rugby in the SL for years. And Wigan have yet to field anywhere near a full time so far and still up the top end and won WCC.



Wigan fan.

I get what he means. Whilst Cas have done some really good stuff and even took us to the cleaners I wouldn't rule us out in a big contest like a final/semi vs them.Wigan haven't fielded near their strongest side I agree but then again their style allows 'inferior' squad players to come in and nothing much changes so absence of players isn't as bad as it is as say Leeds who rely on key individuals.Ateotd I don't think there's a big gap between teams compared to say several years ago when Saints and Leeds were well ahead of the rest in 07-09.