SmokeyTA wrote: I'm not overly fearful of any side in SL. I dont think any are that good. Gas can blow teams away and look great but the one time they have actually been pushed they came up short. Wigan have a system that players can slot in and out of and great strength in depth but aren't a great side. Hull are decent but not great. Outside that is a selection of pretty poor sides.



My worry is that we look brittle. 5 from 7 is obviously a great return but as soon as cas stepped up we went to pieces, something that happened a lot last year too.

Agree with pretty much every comment on this thread, but how can you say no SL team is any good? Aside from what would appear an off day in Salford, Cas have ripped teams apart with some of the best attacking rugby in the SL for years. And Wigan have yet to field anywhere near a full time so far and still up the top end and won WCC.Wigan fan.