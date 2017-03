I'm not overly fearful of any side in SL. I dont think any are that good. Gas can blow teams away and look great but the one time they have actually been pushed they came up short. Wigan have a system that players can slot in and out of and great strength in depth but aren't a great side. Hull are decent but not great. Outside that is a selection of pretty poor sides.



My worry is that we look brittle. 5 from 7 is obviously a great return but as soon as cas stepped up we went to pieces, something that happened a lot last year too.