Sal Paradise wrote: It will be a good test of where Leeds are at - I suspect Wane will have them properly motivated so should be a good game



I think Wigan might be too strong even with a host of injuries - Wigan by 10

True but by the same token i would expect Leeds to be very motivated and be seeing this as a big test and chance to show their worth at home against the champions.I think Wigan are a at least a couple of scores better than us with a near full strength team but with a few out and home advantage i fancy us to nick it.