Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:23 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7505
Just putting this in here for next week. Hoping Golding & Keinhorst are not too bad, expecting Delaney to be back in the 19 also. If Golding & Keinhorst are not fit my guess:

Sutcliffe
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
McGuire Burrow
Baldwinson Parcell Cuthbertson
Ferres Ablett
JJB

Delaney Garbutt Mullally Ward/Walters/Oledzki

Wigan possibly missing all these players:

‪Tierney, Burgess, Manfredi, Tomkins, Shorrocks, Farrell, Farrell, McIllorum, Bateman, Sutton, Well, Oloughlin, Gelling, Flower.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:26 pm
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8403
Location: Leeds
Ward should be back next week
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:44 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7505
McDermott confirms Delaney, Ward, Keinhorst & Golding should all be ok for next week.

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:03 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9639
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Interesting score line from Wigan. They were 22-0 down after 60 which suggests they are just struggling at the moment but they then did manage a late rally helped by Hull doing their best to chuck it away it seems.

Much depends on how many guys (if any) they get back for next week, Gelling & Flower joining the list tonight only makes things harder for them. Whilst we were dodgy tonight at times it was away at one of our recently historically trickier away venues. With next week being at Headingley where we've looked confident the last few games I think we'll get the win.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:55 pm
FoxyRhino
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2863
Location: Leeds
Watching the Hull tries, some of the Wigan tackling was woeful. Can't expect they will be that bad next week though

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:18 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9639
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
From the Wigan board...

"Wane saying post-match that Gelling could still play next week, and potentially Gildart, Faz and Sutton returning so some good news at least."
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:26 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 724
Im still very weary it wasn't that long ago they came to HQ with a full pack missing & put 50 on us plus we had a better team playing then aswell.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:00 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7769
Location: SWMC Coach
A dark day indeed.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 7 | Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:11 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5784
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Im still very weary it wasn't that long ago they came to HQ with a full pack missing & put 50 on us plus we had a better team playing then aswell.


You're right to be wary, the more players wigan have missing, the better they seem to play against us.

That said, if - big if - we win, I'm looking at the table wondering which four teams are nailed on to finish above us. I can make a case for two or three but not four.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Users browsing this forum: critch67, ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Maverick Rhino, rollin thunder, southyorksdave, The Biffs Back, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, tomlufc, WF Rhino and 283 guests

