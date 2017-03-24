Just putting this in here for next week. Hoping Golding & Keinhorst are not too bad, expecting Delaney to be back in the 19 also. If Golding & Keinhorst are not fit my guess:
Sutcliffe
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
McGuire Burrow
Baldwinson Parcell Cuthbertson
Ferres Ablett
JJB
Delaney Garbutt Mullally Ward/Walters/Oledzki
Wigan possibly missing all these players:
Tierney, Burgess, Manfredi, Tomkins, Shorrocks, Farrell, Farrell, McIllorum, Bateman, Sutton, Well, Oloughlin, Gelling, Flower.
Sutcliffe
Briscoe Watkins Moon Hall
McGuire Burrow
Baldwinson Parcell Cuthbertson
Ferres Ablett
JJB
Delaney Garbutt Mullally Ward/Walters/Oledzki
Wigan possibly missing all these players:
Tierney, Burgess, Manfredi, Tomkins, Shorrocks, Farrell, Farrell, McIllorum, Bateman, Sutton, Well, Oloughlin, Gelling, Flower.