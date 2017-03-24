Interesting score line from Wigan. They were 22-0 down after 60 which suggests they are just struggling at the moment but they then did manage a late rally helped by Hull doing their best to chuck it away it seems.



Much depends on how many guys (if any) they get back for next week, Gelling & Flower joining the list tonight only makes things harder for them. Whilst we were dodgy tonight at times it was away at one of our recently historically trickier away venues. With next week being at Headingley where we've looked confident the last few games I think we'll get the win.