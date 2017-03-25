WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:46 am
DaveO
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13901
Location: Chester
MattyB wrote:
He did go down the tunnel during pre-warm up. Thought something was wrong at the time.


Well then I can't understand what Wane was thinking. Could have made the injury worse and he left a hole in that side if the team. It's not as if he didn't have options with Isa who has played centre and ultimately we looked better when Gelling went off. Could he not have withdrawn Gelling during the warm up for the non playing reserve to make up a full 17?
Re: Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:07 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10413
Despite being big we are usually a very fit team. We won a lot of games last year by simply outlasting teams. Last night showed how important Houghton is. Thats a guy who would have made circa 60 tackles. Its a lot of extra work for the others to do. We also made a lot of daft errors towards the end when we should have just been going back to basics and closing it out.

All the credit in the world to your young team though. Never know when theyre beaten.

Re: Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:26 am
Uppo58
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 413
Hats off to that Wigan side. Unbelievable spirit to keep believing even when you looked done for. Last 12 mins was excruciating. But somehow held on. A pulsating game.
When your 12 injured troops come back what happens then..? lol

Re: Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:59 am
Orrell Lad
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5849
Location: Still at the top
I can see a Wigan Hull Grand Final this year. It's clear what Hull's tactics are against Wigan, same as the CCSF last year - throw the kitchen sink from the start and try to post points, then hang on.

They looked tired after 50 mins and I said at 0-22 if we score here we will fight back and win. Not to be, but a very enjoyable game and didn't really feel like a loss walking off. Looking forward to the return fixture!
Re: Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:02 am
jaws1
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 10:40 pm
Posts: 563
DaveO wrote:
Been posted elsewhere he pulled his calf in warm up but Wane played him anyway. Not a good decision if true and ultimately cost the game. If it isn't then he was shown up.


He was having treatment on the field prior to him going off in warm up.

Re: Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:23 pm
pmarrow
Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5425
Location: Hull
Williams was outstanding,the best player in the league for me. Think we was surprised to be 22-0 up and really struggled to adept to that. Missed Houghton at 22 - 4 he would have set us up for a drop goal when we had a few sets in your 20.

Some good young players coming through in SL at the moment.
Re: Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:53 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 799
pmarrow wrote:
Williams was outstanding,the best player in the league for me. Think we was surprised to be 22-0 up and really struggled to adept to that. Missed Houghton at 22 - 4 he would have set us up for a drop goal when we had a few sets in your 20.

Some good young players coming through in SL at the moment.


I agree he's a top player but he blew a couple of overlaps last night when we attacked on our left edge in 2nd half.

Wane has said Gelling got a bang on his thigh and gonna be ok for next week. Hope it's true and last night was just a bad night at the office for him!

Re: Hull game

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:11 pm
Pie Eyed
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3216
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
John Winder was in the SS Bar last night after the game.

Said Gelling "felt some tightness in his hamstring", but that by coming off at half-time, he seems to have avoided tearing it and will go for a scan/assessment tomorrow.

Let's not forget that Forsyth looked to be ill as well - Throwing up on the pitch after about 20 minutes, with the physio shoving tablets down him.

Also said that Sutton, L Farrell and Gildart are all in with a good chance of returning next week.

As for last night's game - So proud of the way we played in the second half.
Suffered in the first, but as soon as Hull got tired after an hour, we were all over them and REALLY unlucky not to get the points.

As for the disallowed tries - First one looked perfectly good, but the second was a clear knock-on from where I was sat. 1 from 2 would still have been enoughh for the points, so I still feel just a little aggrieved.
c}