John Winder was in the SS Bar last night after the game.



Said Gelling "felt some tightness in his hamstring", but that by coming off at half-time, he seems to have avoided tearing it and will go for a scan/assessment tomorrow.



Let's not forget that Forsyth looked to be ill as well - Throwing up on the pitch after about 20 minutes, with the physio shoving tablets down him.



Also said that Sutton, L Farrell and Gildart are all in with a good chance of returning next week.



As for last night's game - So proud of the way we played in the second half.

Suffered in the first, but as soon as Hull got tired after an hour, we were all over them and REALLY unlucky not to get the points.



As for the disallowed tries - First one looked perfectly good, but the second was a clear knock-on from where I was sat. 1 from 2 would still have been enoughh for the points, so I still feel just a little aggrieved.