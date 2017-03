Despite being big we are usually a very fit team. We won a lot of games last year by simply outlasting teams. Last night showed how important Houghton is. Thats a guy who would have made circa 60 tackles. Its a lot of extra work for the others to do. We also made a lot of daft errors towards the end when we should have just been going back to basics and closing it out.



All the credit in the world to your young team though. Never know when theyre beaten.