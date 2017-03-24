|
Went from possible Wakefieldesque debacle 2 mins into the 2nd half to gutted we didn't snatch it.
You have to give credit to Hull though, outstanding in attack in the first 40 mins and great scrambling defence in the end to save the game.
Really enjoyed that, great entertainment.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:00 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Not sure that anyone has compared Sneyd to Williams, the later is obviously a much better player, but Sneyd is very important to us and allows Kelly to play, played well in all games except Catalan game this year. You got the momentum and we struggled to stop it, missed Houghton who is so important to us, we aren't at Wigans level to be able to cope with injuries to key players just yet.
I compared him to Williams and they are poles apart. Sneyd can kick off a tee but that's about it.
Your defence in the first half was spot on and eventually got you the two points.
Kelly looks a lot fitter than he was and has given you that bit of spark that will make the difference when your involved in a tight game.
I'm a massive Houghton fan and he undoubtedly was a major miss for you.
The return game should be a belter.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:11 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I compared him to Williams and they are poles apart. Sneyd can kick off a tee but that's about it.
Your defence in the first half was spot on and eventually got you the two points.
Kelly looks a lot fitter than he was and has given you that bit of spark that will make the difference when your involved in a tight game.
I'm a massive Houghton fan and he undoubtedly was a major miss for you.
The return game should be a belter.
Not a fair comparison, Williams is the best player in SL and would stand out in the NRL, Sneyd has more to his game than kicking as he has shown this season, still needs to improve in areas though.
Nice words from you and your fellow fans, no doubt along with Cas, the best sides in the league.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:21 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Not a fair comparison, Williams is the best player in SL and would stand out in the NRL, Sneyd has more to his game than kicking as he has shown this season, still needs to improve in areas though.
Nice words from you and your fellow fans, no doubt along with Cas, the best sides in the league.
We will struggle in the next few games and I wouldn't be surprised if we lost our next 3 games unless we get some bodies back. A good chance for you guys to open up a gap in the table.
I think top 4 in no order will be Cas Hull Saints and us with maybe Leeds jostling out Saints.
I've haven't really rated Griffin much before but he looked half decent tonight albeit he was breathing through his arris in the second half.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:49 pm
apollosghost wrote:
Went from possible Wakefieldesque debacle 2 mins into the 2nd half to gutted we didn't snatch it.
You have to give credit to Hull though, outstanding in attack in the first 40 mins and great scrambling defence in the end to save the game.
Really enjoyed that, great entertainment.
I also thought we were on for a Wakefield and the problem was the team was just watching Hull play, stepping back and falling off tackles. They panicked. Add to an attack devoid of ideas (until about the last 12 minutes) and there looked there was nothing for us in that game. I felt the two disallowed tries were harsh. The touch judge was nowhere near the first one but the ref asked him about it and it looked grounded to me before he went out of play.
As someone else said we improved when Gells went off. He was not having a good game. I always think games like where things are going badly are not where he plays well. He tries to rescue it single handed and makes mistakes as a result.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:54 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
We will struggle in the next few games and I wouldn't be surprised if we lost our next 3 games unless we get some bodies back. A good chance for you guys to open up a gap in the table.
I think top 4 in no order will be Cas Hull Saints and us with maybe Leeds jostling out Saints.
I've haven't really rated Griffin much before but he looked half decent tonight albeit he was breathing through his arris in the second half.
I'm a bit more optimistic: I fully expect to lose both Cas games now, unless we get a lot back for the away game, end of April, but I still fancy us in all the others. Leeds are very beatable, even if we had tonight's lineup, as are Saints, and Wakey and Catalans should be no trouble unless we pick up yet more injuries.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:13 am
We got torn apart down Gelling's flank all 1st half. Forsyth was superb on the other side though, really assured performance from him. Saw him spew up after about 15 mins and thought he may have to go off but fair play he really got stuck in.
Big step forward for him tonight and along with Joel worthy of great praise.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:18 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
We got torn apart down Gelling's flank all 1st half.
Been posted elsewhere he pulled his calf in warm up but Wane played him anyway. Not a good decision if true and ultimately cost the game. If it isn't then he was shown up.
