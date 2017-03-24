apollosghost wrote: Went from possible Wakefieldesque debacle 2 mins into the 2nd half to gutted we didn't snatch it.

You have to give credit to Hull though, outstanding in attack in the first 40 mins and great scrambling defence in the end to save the game.

Really enjoyed that, great entertainment.

I also thought we were on for a Wakefield and the problem was the team was just watching Hull play, stepping back and falling off tackles. They panicked. Add to an attack devoid of ideas (until about the last 12 minutes) and there looked there was nothing for us in that game. I felt the two disallowed tries were harsh. The touch judge was nowhere near the first one but the ref asked him about it and it looked grounded to me before he went out of play.As someone else said we improved when Gells went off. He was not having a good game. I always think games like where things are going badly are not where he plays well. He tries to rescue it single handed and makes mistakes as a result.