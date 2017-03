Dave K. wrote: Not sure that anyone has compared Sneyd to Williams, the later is obviously a much better player, but Sneyd is very important to us and allows Kelly to play, played well in all games except Catalan game this year. You got the momentum and we struggled to stop it, missed Houghton who is so important to us, we aren't at Wigans level to be able to cope with injuries to key players just yet.

I compared him to Williams and they are poles apart. Sneyd can kick off a tee but that's about it.Your defence in the first half was spot on and eventually got you the two points.Kelly looks a lot fitter than he was and has given you that bit of spark that will make the difference when your involved in a tight game.I'm a massive Houghton fan and he undoubtedly was a major miss for you.The return game should be a belter.