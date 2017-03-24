WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:23 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 521
Incredible effort from the boys tonight, unlucky not to get at least a point from that despite getting spanked early on and all the missing bodies, Gells and Flower are the latest additions to the injury list by the looks of it.

Desperately need a couple back for next week but either way at least we know we have a team that will give there all every single week. Proud in defeat tonight.

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:27 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5111
Unbelievable last 20 mins. We were 2 metres short of winning, or if you're cynical a legit looking score by Forsyth not given. The first half was abysmal but let's not dwel on that...

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:30 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17233
Location: Back in Hull.
Fantastic effort, Williams is amazing, got you right back in the game, got to proud of that effort, just glad we got the points.

Was gelling injured I though he was taken off as Griffin was causing him all kinds of problems.

Be a few more games like that between the two clubs in this season I reckon.

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:31 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5111
And well done Hull on some great scrambling defence and the win. Their second try was outstanding.

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:32 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5111
Dave K. wrote:
Fantastic effort, Williams is amazing, got you right back in the game, got to proud of that effort, just glad we got the points.

Was gelling injured I though he was taken off as Griffin was causing him all kinds of problems.

Be a few more games like that between the two clubs in this season I reckon.


Yeah Gels pulled his hamstring chasing back on the Shaul try. Griffin was class, caused us problems all game.

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:34 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 934
Location: God's little acre
Fatty Gary Schofield talks a lot of shoite but he's right about Sneyd - he's useless with ball in hand and isn't fit to tie Williams' laces.
Thought Williams and Tomkins were great in the second half.
Who was the guy lost on holiday on the pitch in the second half? He was pulling his suitcase across the pitch and then I think he realised he had took a wrong turning somewhere.
You can't ask for more effort than was given in the second half just a little sad we didn't grab the the spoils late on when when Hull looked dead on their feet

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:34 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 521
Wigg'n wrote:
Unbelievable last 20 mins. We were 2 metres short of winning, or if you're cynical a legit looking score by Forsyth not given. The first half was abysmal but let's not dwel on that...


Fella on the radio was adamant we should have had a pen for holding down in the dying minutes after Escare (I think) broke through, how did it look to you?

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:41 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17233
Location: Back in Hull.
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Fatty Gary Schofield talks a lot of shoite but he's right about Sneyd - he's useless with ball in hand and isn't fit to tie Williams' laces.
Thought Williams and Tomkins were great in the second half.
Who was the guy lost on holiday on the pitch in the second half? He was pulling his suitcase across the pitch and then I think he realised he had took a wrong turning somewhere.
You can't ask for more effort than was given in the second half just a little sad we didn't grab the the spoils late on when when Hull looked dead on their feet


Not sure that anyone has compared Sneyd to Williams, the later is obviously a much better player, but Sneyd is very important to us and allows Kelly to play, played well in all games except Catalan game this year. You got the momentum and we struggled to stop it, missed Houghton who is so important to us, we aren't at Wigans level to be able to cope with injuries to key players just yet.

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:46 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5111
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
Fella on the radio was adamant we should have had a pen for holding down in the dying minutes after Escare (I think) broke through, how did it look to you?


I know the one you mean but it was probably wishful thinking tbh as it was bang infront of the posts! I don't think Bentham gave a penalty all game for holding down (when does that ever happen these days?) so he was clearly in one of those moods.

Re: Hull game

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:50 pm
NSW
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1595
What a team, had we had gone right instead of left after the Escare/Gregson break we would have won it.

13 legit first teamers out against a good team. Incredible.

Players like Forsth, Davies and Marshall with tries, I'm a catagory A fan but had barely heard of these last year
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Next

c}