morrisseyisawire wrote: This is beginning to make the Anderson Plange era feel like the 82 kangaroos

Imagine now having a front row with Fozzard and Hilton in it, with a young emerging Paul Wood on the interchange.There were real leaders and characters with fight in that team - Darren Burns, Sid Domic and Nat Wood.We had a match winner at halfback in Briers and towards the end of the season when he got fit, an explosively quick Graham Appo who could burn off any of our current backs.The 2002 era with hindsight feels like glory days but before we get too carried away, that team finished trophyless so we have to view that as failure as its only the Grand Final that matters.