Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:13 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: South Stand.....bored
Should they stay or should they go

Stay
Hill
Clark
Westerman
Ratchford

Couldn't give a love
Most of the rest

Go
Westwood (should've gone years ago. A shadow of the player. Almost embarrassing)

Should I kick their a r s e s all the way to Central Station
Russell
Evans
Brown
Smith (all his good will has been used up)
Agar

Gutted. This team has NO fight.
The first 30 minutes was two poor teams waiting for the other to mess up first. We blinked. Game over

Our A-team from the early 90's would give this over paid shower, a game.

I'm gutted. I fear for us. We've got major problems
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: I've turned to The Clash

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:29 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1348
Ah yes The Clash. As the wonderful Joe Stummer said "I'm the drug prowling wolf who looks so sick in the Sun" and boy do we look sick.

Frankly, if we cleared out the dross, the fainthearts and the has-beens we'd have to come and round up a few fans at 10 to 3 to get a team together.

This is beginning to make the Anderson Plange era feel like the 82 kangaroos

Re: I've turned to The Clash

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:32 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35212
Location: "The cuss i will?"
If Russell had any self respect he'd not show his face around here any more
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: I've turned to The Clash

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:44 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13970
Location: NFL playoffs
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Our A-team from the early 90's would give this over paid shower, a game.


Are they supposed to be an example of a poor team

Wouldn't our A-team in the early 90s have guys like a young Harris, Hilton, Sculthorpe, Penny and Roper in it?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: I've turned to The Clash

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:14 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11250
Location: blackpool tower circus
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
If Russell had any self respect he'd not show his face around here any more

Mr CP I don't see how you can blame 1 player,and who are the Dross and has beens?For me the guy at the top is to blame, he sounds like Nero in his interviews.

Re: I've turned to The Clash

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:15 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8408
sally cinnamon wrote:
Are they supposed to be an example of a poor team

Wouldn't our A-team in the early 90s have guys like a young Harris, Hilton, Sculthorpe, Penny and Roper in it?


I'd have A.N.Other over Evans and Russell.

Re: I've turned to The Clash

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:49 am
sally cinnamon User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13970
Location: NFL playoffs
morrisseyisawire wrote:
This is beginning to make the Anderson Plange era feel like the 82 kangaroos


Imagine now having a front row with Fozzard and Hilton in it, with a young emerging Paul Wood on the interchange.

There were real leaders and characters with fight in that team - Darren Burns, Sid Domic and Nat Wood.

We had a match winner at halfback in Briers and towards the end of the season when he got fit, an explosively quick Graham Appo who could burn off any of our current backs.

The 2002 era with hindsight feels like glory days but before we get too carried away, that team finished trophyless so we have to view that as failure as its only the Grand Final that matters.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: I've turned to The Clash

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:59 am
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8408
Hill
Clark
Westerman
Ratchford
+ Currie (assuming he recovers his career)

The only real quality we have in our "star studded" squad.

Users browsing this forum: atomic, BraddersFC, giddyupoldfella, Man Mountain, ninearches, Saddened!, Saint #1, sally cinnamon and 205 guests

c}