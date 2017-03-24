Should they stay or should they go



Stay

Hill

Clark

Westerman

Ratchford



Couldn't give a love

Most of the rest



Go

Westwood (should've gone years ago. A shadow of the player. Almost embarrassing)



Should I kick their a r s e s all the way to Central Station

Russell

Evans

Brown

Smith (all his good will has been used up)

Agar



Gutted. This team has NO fight.

The first 30 minutes was two poor teams waiting for the other to mess up first. We blinked. Game over



Our A-team from the early 90's would give this over paid shower, a game.



I'm gutted. I fear for us. We've got major problems