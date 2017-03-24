|
|
Should they stay or should they go
Stay
Hill
Clark
Westerman
Ratchford
Couldn't give a love
Most of the rest
Go
Westwood (should've gone years ago. A shadow of the player. Almost embarrassing)
Should I kick their a r s e s all the way to Central Station
Russell
Evans
Brown
Smith (all his good will has been used up)
Agar
Gutted. This team has NO fight.
The first 30 minutes was two poor teams waiting for the other to mess up first. We blinked. Game over
Our A-team from the early 90's would give this over paid shower, a game.
I'm gutted. I fear for us. We've got major problems
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:29 pm
|
|
Ah yes The Clash. As the wonderful Joe Stummer said "I'm the drug prowling wolf who looks so sick in the Sun" and boy do we look sick.
Frankly, if we cleared out the dross, the fainthearts and the has-beens we'd have to come and round up a few fans at 10 to 3 to get a team together.
This is beginning to make the Anderson Plange era feel like the 82 kangaroos
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:32 pm
|
|
If Russell had any self respect he'd not show his face around here any more
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:44 pm
|
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Our A-team from the early 90's would give this over paid shower, a game.
Are they supposed to be an example of a poor team
Wouldn't our A-team in the early 90s have guys like a young Harris, Hilton, Sculthorpe, Penny and Roper in it?
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:14 am
|
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
If Russell had any self respect he'd not show his face around here any more
Mr CP I don't see how you can blame 1 player,and who are the Dross and has beens?For me the guy at the top is to blame, he sounds like Nero in his interviews.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:15 am
|
|
sally cinnamon wrote:
Are they supposed to be an example of a poor team
Wouldn't our A-team in the early 90s have guys like a young Harris, Hilton, Sculthorpe, Penny and Roper in it?
I'd have A.N.Other over Evans and Russell.
|
|
c}