Wirefan wrote: The boss is the boss. You say Andre has been dropped for "questioning" Smith. Well that could mean anything.. I have staff questioning me, which I allow no problem, but it should be done in the right manner and with respect. If not, I back Smith.



People just want there to be problems in the camp because it supports the current situation, but interesting this has only surfaced now when we are 0 from 6 and not anytime before.

I think that this is a good and valid point WF,Whether TS is totally to blame for disunity in the camp we don't know, but, you can't have a situation where young players, one of whom has been here for five minutes, openly calling out the boss if that indeed is what is/was going on. That is where senior pro's and also the assistant coach must play their part if the junior members of the squad have a gripe then why cant they, or do they have a player say a Hill, Clark, Westwood or Sims that the younger guys can look up to and help put their point over, or even put it to Agar so that it is a more rounded debate than a disgruntled rant straight AT TS?I don't think that it is Agar's fault that he is close to TS but maybe that's a problem or part of it if the messenger is the blindly the Boss's man then he wont be effective.All speculation but things are rarely as simple as are painted on here that all the disharmony is the management's fault IMO