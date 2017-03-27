WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Moran

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:28 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2807
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wirefan wrote:
The boss is the boss. You say Andre has been dropped for "questioning" Smith. Well that could mean anything.. I have staff questioning me, which I allow no problem, but it should be done in the right manner and with respect. If not, I back Smith.

People just want there to be problems in the camp because it supports the current situation, but interesting this has only surfaced now when we are 0 from 6 and not anytime before.


I think that this is a good and valid point WF,

Whether TS is totally to blame for disunity in the camp we don't know, but, you can't have a situation where young players, one of whom has been here for five minutes, openly calling out the boss if that indeed is what is/was going on. That is where senior pro's and also the assistant coach must play their part if the junior members of the squad have a gripe then why cant they, or do they have a player say a Hill, Clark, Westwood or Sims that the younger guys can look up to and help put their point over, or even put it to Agar so that it is a more rounded debate than a disgruntled rant straight AT TS?

I don't think that it is Agar's fault that he is close to TS but maybe that's a problem or part of it if the messenger is the blindly the Boss's man then he wont be effective.

All speculation but things are rarely as simple as are painted on here that all the disharmony is the management's fault IMO

Re: Moran

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:33 am
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1354
I find the assertion that TS doesn't give youth a chance really unfair, to be honest.

GOB, Glenn Riley, Philbin, Jack Johnson, the King brothers, Currie, Patton, Wilde, Smith, Julien have ALL been given a chance under Smith.

Those who have knuckled down and consistently performed have stayed in the team (King brothers, Currie). Others who need more time to mature have dropped back down a level (Wilde, Smith) and others who weren't good enough were moved on (
GOB, Riley). Some (Philbin being a major culprit) have had plenty of game time and not progressed one iota in 18 months.

Some may feel he is scapegoating younger players but you look to experienced players at times like this.

Therein lies the problem. Our experienced players are letting us down.

Re: Moran

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:37 pm
Monkswire

Joined: Mon Mar 20, 2017 5:43 pm
Posts: 8
wiremadmike wrote:
From a source VERY CLOSE to Andre dropped to reserves for questioning Smith over treatment of Patton and the immunity of some of the other players.Seems Smiths ego is greater than his desire to pick the best team!



I've heard he same on Andre. Questioned TS on Patton and he didn't like it. TS doesn't like anyone that questions his judgement. Any of the players who actually stand up and ask questions about his decisions risks being dropped or in some cases moved on. Smith only likes his yes men. This is the reason there's no real leadership in the team. All scared to voice their opinions. Don't get me wrong hilly is a fantastic player but he isn't a true leader. A captain should stand up and lead defend his team and direct them, all these players are just his puppets now.

Re: Moran

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:15 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13976
Location: NFL playoffs
Uncle Rico wrote:
I think that this is a good and valid point WF,

Whether TS is totally to blame for disunity in the camp we don't know, but, you can't have a situation where young players, one of whom has been here for five minutes, openly calling out the boss if that indeed is what is/was going on.


If you're going to call out the boss - you better be playing well.

I'd love to see how Sir Alex Ferguson would have reacted if a young player started questioning his judgement.

If TS was scared of the likes of Patton and Savelio and guaranteed them first team every week how many games would they have won us by now?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Moran

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:43 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4376
Location: Warrington
You simply can't be in TS position and allow people to question your judgement and decisions. Do that and you're not a leader.

As Sally says, no decent manager anywhere will accept being undermined by young players.

TS rightly or wrongly in our opinions will have a strategy to get out of this mess and the players at least should get behind this fully and show unity. If not they shouldn't be in the team.
