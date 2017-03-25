|
Tiz Lad wrote:
Exactly the point I was making, Savelio scapegoat, Patton scapegoat, yet apart from the win in the training game for Brisbane, dreadful performance after dreadful performance from Brown, Gidley, Russell Evans to name but 4. Do they get hung out by Smith not a chance
In past seasons if a player fell,out with a coach say , he would ask for a transfer, so what's to stop Patton., say, asking for a transfer?
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:28 pm
Superblue wrote:
In past seasons if a player fell,out with a coach say , he would ask for a transfer, so what's to stop Patton., say, asking for a transfer?
The jury is still out on Patton for many. In fact, we still can't decide if O'Brien has made good on his early promise at Salford. But he is certainly doing well at the moment and having a big contribution in how Salford play. There's probably many who would happily have him back at full back based how how he is playing.
What we really don't want to do is lose another young halfback and wonder what could have been. Same goes with joe Mellor who seemed to be another that got away.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 1:58 am
Rumour has it, Patton had asked to be put up for transfer. Disappointed over in Tenerife being left out of first team training to train with the reserves and disappointment over TS public criticism of him.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:50 am
Bad results and poor recruitment is one thing... But decimating the confidence and morale of the younger players, to the point of handing in transfer requests is horrific.
he appears to be destroying everything the club has been trying to build for the last 10 years.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:06 pm
From a source VERY CLOSE to Andre dropped to reserves for questioning Smith over treatment of Patton and the immunity of some of the other players.Seems Smiths ego is greater than his desire to pick the best team!
Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:14 pm
Remember these are just internet rumours. They always happen when a team is losing. It's one thing getting worked up about the hard facts (we have lost every game and are the worst team in the league), and another getting worked up about stuff people have just read on a forum.
There's a lot of hypocrisy about GO'B on this forum just as there is starting to be about Patton now. How many times did we read on here how GO'B was not the answer, as a replacement for Briers, for a club that wanted to win the Grand Final. He is a decent player and is doing ok for Salford, now our level might be heading towards that and so GO'B would be a good option but at the time he left the view was that anything other than winning the Grand Final was a failure and so had Smith kept GO'B as a starter he would have got criticised on here for lack of ambition.
Patton is similar to GO'B in that he stepped up to SL and showed he could do OK but the jury is still out on him as a top player. When there are unfounded rumours on the internet about him being unsettled people will say what a disgrace that a young player is treated like that, but if Patton was given the full confidence of the coach and our first choice every week how long before this forum started saying our recruitment isn't good enough we need to bring in a new halfback.
I would keep him but if he did ask for a transfer, it's not like a young Iestyn Harris asking for one, he hasn't done enough yet to trigger a bidding war by top clubs for his services.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:29 pm
If Patton leaves. The first choice halfbacks will be two players in the twilight of their career and no hot prospect to step up. With respect to Morgan Smith, he's barely scrubbing the mud off their boots, never mind being drip fed into the team.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:55 am
Andre is never backward at coming forward and will ask those questions, he did at Saints hence his career path!
TS is beginning to destroy all club nurtured talent, he will do the same to Livett and King. It's ok to a point if the "billy big pants" he signs are up for the cause but sadly at present they are not.
The younger players need game time and confidence otherwise its pointless having them at the club. We have a good young crop at the minute, but we are in danger with the current methods of TS of destroying them.
As for Mr Moran, he is a supporter as we are, his problem is that TS has too much of stranglehold on the club rather like Mr Wenger at a certain football club.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:20 am
The future of the game is in the youth system nothing else. Overseas players can't be relied on to do any more that make a big hole in the salary cap & they are becoming fewer & further between anyway. Any manager who stifles the youth system is a fool.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:53 am
The boss is the boss. You say Andre has been dropped for "questioning" Smith. Well that could mean anything.. I have staff questioning me, which I allow no problem, but it should be done in the right manner and with respect. If not, I back Smith.
People just want there to be problems in the camp because it supports the current situation, but interesting this has only surfaced now when we are 0 from 6 and not anytime before.
