Remember these are just internet rumours. They always happen when a team is losing. It's one thing getting worked up about the hard facts (we have lost every game and are the worst team in the league), and another getting worked up about stuff people have just read on a forum.



There's a lot of hypocrisy about GO'B on this forum just as there is starting to be about Patton now. How many times did we read on here how GO'B was not the answer, as a replacement for Briers, for a club that wanted to win the Grand Final. He is a decent player and is doing ok for Salford, now our level might be heading towards that and so GO'B would be a good option but at the time he left the view was that anything other than winning the Grand Final was a failure and so had Smith kept GO'B as a starter he would have got criticised on here for lack of ambition.



Patton is similar to GO'B in that he stepped up to SL and showed he could do OK but the jury is still out on him as a top player. When there are unfounded rumours on the internet about him being unsettled people will say what a disgrace that a young player is treated like that, but if Patton was given the full confidence of the coach and our first choice every week how long before this forum started saying our recruitment isn't good enough we need to bring in a new halfback.



I would keep him but if he did ask for a transfer, it's not like a young Iestyn Harris asking for one, he hasn't done enough yet to trigger a bidding war by top clubs for his services.