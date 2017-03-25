Superblue wrote: In past seasons if a player fell,out with a coach say , he would ask for a transfer, so what's to stop Patton., say, asking for a transfer?

The jury is still out on Patton for many. In fact, we still can't decide if O'Brien has made good on his early promise at Salford. But he is certainly doing well at the moment and having a big contribution in how Salford play. There's probably many who would happily have him back at full back based how how he is playing.What we really don't want to do is lose another young halfback and wonder what could have been. Same goes with joe Mellor who seemed to be another that got away.