Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:25 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4371
Location: Warrington
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
what's he said? body language between him and chilly was chilly whilst waiting to be interviewed


Just usual Tony Smith after-loss garbage.

"We're not that far off"
"Thought our defence was much better"
"Were hurting"
"ahh yeah (x10)"

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:50 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 335
This is up there with his most ridiculous statements

Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 pm
NtW Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 403
Tiz Lad wrote:
This is up there with his most ridiculous statements

Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."


Sorry, but a serious question: am I missing something? Why is that a ridiculous statement?

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:22 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 437
NtW wrote:
Sorry, but a serious question: am I missing something? Why is that a ridiculous statement?

Our right edge has hardly become rock solid since keeping him out has it. Although I agree, Savelio's defence has been dreadful. But then he keeps in Russel and Evans who have been as bad but without any of the positives. Yes I know we don't have many options but play Livett at centre and drag any player that can play wing/rugby out he reserves to play on the wing.

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:52 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13970
Location: NFL playoffs
Are we going to protest against Simon Moran now.

Look at Koukash at Salford, would he have tolerated this?

He'd have been on Twitter after the defeat to Cas:

"This was unacceptable! Things must improve! and they will! mark my words"

There's a man who understands the mood of the fans. We'd have already been through two coaches this season if we had Koukash here.

Maybe the next protest should be, Moran out, Dr Koukash in. :ASK:
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:58 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 610
Location: Warrington
The op basically said "sack smith' there was no attack on Moran...so stop that 'hilarious' cobblers.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Moran

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:14 am
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4371
Location: Warrington
People getting over sensitive here. Bankroller or not we're calling on the club owner to make a decision for the good of the club. Something is very wrong. It's not must a blip.

There's no doubt about it, SM will be considering his options but I don't expect him to make ANY changes until he's got a plan b in place to move forward.

Just hope that plan b will gather some pace now.
Shame the way this is ending but that's sport.

Re: Moran

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:57 am
mark_m
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11425
NtW wrote:
Sorry, but a serious question: am I missing something? Why is that a ridiculous statement?


It's ridiculous because yet again Smith has made a scapegoat of a young, local player when he could do the same with any number of the 'stars'.

Re: Moran

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:06 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 335
mark_m wrote:
It's ridiculous because yet again Smith has made a scapegoat of a young, local player when he could do the same with any number of the 'stars'.


Exactly the point I was making, Savelio scapegoat, Patton scapegoat, yet apart from the win in the training game for Brisbane, dreadful performance after dreadful performance from Brown, Gidley, Russell Evans to name but 4. Do they get hung out by Smith not a chance

Re: Moran

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:27 am
fez1 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1368
sally cinnamon wrote:
Are we going to protest against Simon Moran now.

Look at Koukash at Salford, would he have tolerated this?

He'd have been on Twitter after the defeat to Cas:

"This was unacceptable! Things must improve! and they will! mark my words"

There's a man who understands the mood of the fans. We'd have already been through two coaches this season if we had Koukash here.

Maybe the next protest should be, Moran out, Dr Koukash in. :ASK:


Really...... :roll:
