Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
what's he said? body language between him and chilly was chilly whilst waiting to be interviewed
Just usual Tony Smith after-loss garbage.
"We're not that far off"
"Thought our defence was much better"
"Were hurting"
"ahh yeah (x10)"
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:50 pm
Tiz Lad
This is up there with his most ridiculous statements
Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 pm
NtW
Tiz Lad wrote:
This is up there with his most ridiculous statements
Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."
Sorry, but a serious question: am I missing something? Why is that a ridiculous statement?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:22 pm
jj86
NtW wrote:
Sorry, but a serious question: am I missing something? Why is that a ridiculous statement?
Our right edge has hardly become rock solid since keeping him out has it. Although I agree, Savelio's defence has been dreadful. But then he keeps in Russel and Evans who have been as bad but without any of the positives. Yes I know we don't have many options but play Livett at centre and drag any player that can play wing/rugby out he reserves to play on the wing.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:52 pm
Are we going to protest against Simon Moran now.
Look at Koukash at Salford, would he have tolerated this?
He'd have been on Twitter after the defeat to Cas:
"This was unacceptable! Things must improve! and they will! mark my words"
There's a man who understands the mood of the fans. We'd have already been through two coaches this season if we had Koukash here.
Maybe the next protest should be, Moran out, Dr Koukash in.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:58 pm
The op basically said "sack smith' there was no attack on Moran...so stop that 'hilarious' cobblers.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:14 am
People getting over sensitive here. Bankroller or not we're calling on the club owner to make a decision for the good of the club. Something is very wrong. It's not must a blip.
There's no doubt about it, SM will be considering his options but I don't expect him to make ANY changes until he's got a plan b in place to move forward.
Just hope that plan b will gather some pace now.
Shame the way this is ending but that's sport.
