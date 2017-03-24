|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
what's he said? body language between him and chilly was chilly whilst waiting to be interviewed
Just usual Tony Smith after-loss garbage.
"We're not that far off"
"Thought our defence was much better"
"Were hurting"
"ahh yeah (x10)"
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:50 pm
This is up there with his most ridiculous statements
Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 pm
Tiz Lad wrote:
This is up there with his most ridiculous statements
Andre Savelio will play in reserve grade tomorrow, he needs to work on his defence before he can get back out there for us but he’s determined to do it."
Sorry, but a serious question: am I missing something? Why is that a ridiculous statement?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:22 pm
NtW wrote:
Sorry, but a serious question: am I missing something? Why is that a ridiculous statement?
Our right edge has hardly become rock solid since keeping him out has it. Although I agree, Savelio's defence has been dreadful. But then he keeps in Russel and Evans who have been as bad but without any of the positives. Yes I know we don't have many options but play Livett at centre and drag any player that can play wing/rugby out he reserves to play on the wing.
