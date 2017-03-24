|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1329
Location: Warrington
|
He needs to show some balls + sack his mucker + take Agar with him.Imagine Wane still being at Wigan if he'd lost 6 on the bounce?Another dark day in the history of this club.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4365
Location: Warrington
|
Listening to sky post match I'm convinced he's lost it.
He'll never walk away that's for certain
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 328
|
runningman29 wrote:
He needs to show some balls + sack his mucker + take Agar with him.Imagine Wane still being at Wigan if he'd lost 6 on the bounce?Another dark day in the history of this club.
Well every chance of it being 8 on the bounce
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 158
Location: Dubai
|
Can anyone actually see where the win is coming from? We are clearly much worse than all the other teams even Widnes. And they will see it as their chance to get a vital four-pointer.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, anijay, Barbed Wire, Biff Tannen, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, caslad75, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Exabot [Bot], fez1, Fourpointtry, gary numan, goodways sore chops, H53a, ItchyandScratchy, Jack Steel, jackflash, jj86, jus@casvegas, karetaker, kev123, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, LostInNewcastle, Man Mountain, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, NtW, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Penks81, ratticusfinch, Ron, runningman29, silvertail-wolf, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, the artist, The Riddler, thelinesman, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Warrington Wolf, Who are ya!!, Wireman, wires4ever, Wolfiestravelagent, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 652 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}