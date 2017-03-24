WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:00 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1331
Location: Warrington
He needs to show some balls + sack his mucker + take Agar with him.Imagine Wane still being at Wigan if he'd lost 6 on the bounce?Another dark day in the history of this club.

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:03 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4367
Location: Warrington
Listening to sky post match I'm convinced he's lost it.

He'll never walk away that's for certain

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:04 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 333
runningman29 wrote:
He needs to show some balls + sack his mucker + take Agar with him.Imagine Wane still being at Wigan if he'd lost 6 on the bounce?Another dark day in the history of this club.


Well every chance of it being 8 on the bounce

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:06 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 158
Location: Dubai
Can anyone actually see where the win is coming from? We are clearly much worse than all the other teams even Widnes. And they will see it as their chance to get a vital four-pointer.

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:10 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 333
Smith not classy enough to do the honourable thing and resign and Moran hasn't got the guts to get rid of his two mates Smith and Agar.

Whole place stinks from top to bottom.

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:11 pm
fez1 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1367
For goodness sake don't turn on Moran.

He's a successful businessman. He loves the club and we should be very thankful he's with us.
Do you remember when we could only dream of getting near the top of the league???

Look - it's crap at the moment. Really crap.
Smith is on borrowed time unless he and the players turn it round.
This season has gone.
We just have to keep out of the middle eights.

But I will argue against anyone who has a go at Moran.
99% of us don't know what the real situation is between him and the coaches.

But he won't put them above Warrington - but neither will he sack them without a plan B

Whole place stinks top to bottom? No

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:15 pm
jj86 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 431
fez1 wrote:
For goodness sake don't turn on Moran.

He's a successful businessman. He loves the club and we should be very thankful he's with us.
Do you remember when we could only dream of getting near the top of the league???

Look - it's crap at the moment. Really crap.
Smith is on borrowed time unless he and the players turn it round.
This season has gone.
We just have to keep out of the middle eights.

But I will argue against anyone who has a go at Moran.
99% of us don't know what the real situation is between him and the coaches.

But he won't put them above Warrington - but neither will he sack them without a plan B

Whole place stinks top to bottom? No


Not sure if anyone is having a go at Moran here - I think people are just saying he needs to get rid of Smith. If Smith is still in charge next week I suspect we will be having a go.

No harm in not having a Plan B when Plan A is the worst defence and attack (and 0 points) in the league.

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:20 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35212
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Wirefan wrote:
Listening to sky post match I'm convinced he's lost it.

He'll never walk away that's for certain

what's he said? body language between him and chilly was chilly whilst waiting to be interviewed
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:22 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5431
Location: South Stand.....bored
If Moran's is a top businessman, then he'd take leaf out of one of his contemporary's book, and say " you're fired"

No room for sentiment
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Moran

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:23 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 333
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
what's he said? body language between him and chilly was chilly whilst waiting to be interviewed


Not much between the teams was his first statement
Next

