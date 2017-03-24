For goodness sake don't turn on Moran.



He's a successful businessman. He loves the club and we should be very thankful he's with us.

Do you remember when we could only dream of getting near the top of the league???



Look - it's crap at the moment. Really crap.

Smith is on borrowed time unless he and the players turn it round.

This season has gone.

We just have to keep out of the middle eights.



But I will argue against anyone who has a go at Moran.

99% of us don't know what the real situation is between him and the coaches.



But he won't put them above Warrington - but neither will he sack them without a plan B



Whole place stinks top to bottom? No