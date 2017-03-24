|
|
He needs to show some balls + sack his mucker + take Agar with him.Imagine Wane still being at Wigan if he'd lost 6 on the bounce?Another dark day in the history of this club.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:03 pm
|
|
Listening to sky post match I'm convinced he's lost it.
He'll never walk away that's for certain
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:04 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
|
runningman29 wrote:
Well every chance of it being 8 on the bounce
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:06 pm
|
|
Can anyone actually see where the win is coming from? We are clearly much worse than all the other teams even Widnes. And they will see it as their chance to get a vital four-pointer.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
|
Smith not classy enough to do the honourable thing and resign and Moran hasn't got the guts to get rid of his two mates Smith and Agar.
Whole place stinks from top to bottom.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:11 pm
|
fez1
Free-scoring winger
|
For goodness sake don't turn on Moran.
He's a successful businessman. He loves the club and we should be very thankful he's with us.
Do you remember when we could only dream of getting near the top of the league???
Look - it's crap at the moment. Really crap.
Smith is on borrowed time unless he and the players turn it round.
This season has gone.
We just have to keep out of the middle eights.
But I will argue against anyone who has a go at Moran.
99% of us don't know what the real situation is between him and the coaches.
But he won't put them above Warrington - but neither will he sack them without a plan B
Whole place stinks top to bottom? No
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:15 pm
|
jj86
Strong-running second rower
|
Not sure if anyone is having a go at Moran here - I think people are just saying he needs to get rid of Smith. If Smith is still in charge next week I suspect we will be having a go.
No harm in not having a Plan B when Plan A is the worst defence and attack (and 0 points) in the league.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:20 pm
|
|
Wirefan wrote:
Listening to sky post match I'm convinced he's lost it.
He'll never walk away that's for certain
what's he said? body language between him and chilly was chilly whilst waiting to be interviewed
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:22 pm
|
|
If Moran's is a top businessman, then he'd take leaf out of one of his contemporary's book, and say " you're fired"
No room for sentiment
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
what's he said? body language between him and chilly was chilly whilst waiting to be interviewed
Not much between the teams was his first statement
|
