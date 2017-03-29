|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 541
Location: Sunny Southport
|
There is a big difference between "supporting" and "voting". The teams form is diabolical BUT reading the forum at the moment is like sitting in the midst of a toddlers tantrum. I want to win and if I don't I'll scweam and scweam.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3440
Location: Dire Straits.
|
If the players in a team just start to hold back a small amount then the score will rocket and you end up with 50 to 60 points against before you know it. Remember the London Broncos match in 2012 just before the cc final when they put 62 against us and looked like superstars? So if the team were capitulating because the coach had 'lost the boot room' we would certainly know it. If you look at the players during the match I would say that most appear to be putting in a decent amount of effort, it seems though that heads go down after conceding a try / bad error, so confidence and morale is probably the issue. Lets not forget that for the players this is their job and source of income. Supporters can opt out of games, but they can't, and poor performances and or attitude could end in them being signed by a Championship club next time around.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:32 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 471
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
If the players in a team just start to hold back a small amount then the score will rocket and you end up with 50 to 60 points against before you know it. Remember the London Broncos match in 2012 just before the cc final when they put 62 against us and looked like superstars? So if the team were capitulating because the coach had 'lost the boot room' we would certainly know it. If you look at the players during the match I would say that most appear to be putting in a decent amount of effort, it seems though that heads go down after conceding a try / bad error, so confidence and morale is probably the issue. Lets not forget that for the players this is their job and source of income. Supporters can opt out of games, but they can't, and poor performances and or attitude could end in them being signed by a Championship club next time around.
wigan held back saints are no longer the team to put 80 on us Leigh well enough said about the we've not faced a team that has the ability to put us to the sword or willing to like wigan could have easily.
I feel that there are big differences between the game against london and how were playing every player that was on the pitch would have been trying to protect themselves for injury so would at least be available for the final where as now they have no reason whatsoever to be performing in the way that they are if your seen any effort put in I assume your glass is forever half full. I do se a team that are underperformingg and players that are better than many on here would have us believe but I dot think that confidence can be a valid reason for our performances we according to some had a successful season last year we have improved in some areas and beat an nrl side so confidence should be at an all time high!!!!
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:47 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7666
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
So, you can't then?
That's a shame, Unlike you I find it very easy to ignore your posts. If you care to look back through some of my previous posts, you may find that you were more successful ignoring my posts than you give yourself credit for. There you may find the answer your question.
I kindly do not wish to take up any more of your attention by repeating myself.
Regards RD.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:36 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3440
Location: Dire Straits.
|
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
wigan held back saints are no longer the team to put 80 on us Leigh well enough said about the we've not faced a team that has the ability to put us to the sword or willing to like wigan could have easily.
I feel that there are big differences between the game against london and how were playing every player that was on the pitch would have been trying to protect themselves for injury so would at least be available for the final where as now they have no reason whatsoever to be performing in the way that they are if your seen any effort put in I assume your glass is forever half full. I do se a team that are underperformingg and players that are better than many on here would have us believe but I dot think that confidence can be a valid reason for our performances we according to some had a successful season last year we have improved in some areas and beat an nrl side so confidence should be at an all time high!!!!
I agree confidence would have been high after the Broncos game, but we have lost 5 in a row since then and I am guessing that morale has dropped with each game. Cas thrashed Leeds recently by 60 points and Leeds didn't capitulate from what I saw of the game. If the Wire players stopped trying you would see a big score put on the team, however we have lost our matches by 8 points, 10, 12, 14. Only in the last game against Saints was there a big points difference.
At the end of the day we don't know what is going on behind the scenes so it's all guesswork. There are plenty of rumours, but there always are when teams start to struggle. You may be right that the team are not putting in the effort, but my guess is 2-3 players badly out of form + missing key players early season + drip, drip of defeats causing fall in morale.
|
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35221
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
rubber duckie wrote:
That's a shame, Unlike you I find it very easy to ignore your posts. If you care to look back through some of my previous posts, you may find that you were more successful ignoring my posts than you give yourself credit for. There you may find the answer your question.
I kindly do not wish to take up any more of your attention by repeating myself.
Regards RD.
had you not repeated yourself continually over this i wouldn't have questioned you over it,
so your answer is he's won the challenge cup 3 (arguably 2) times and having spent the last five years in the championship at batley?
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13981
Location: NFL playoffs
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Supporters can opt out of games, but they can't, and poor performances and or attitude could end in them being signed by a Championship club next time around.
Yes, us
|
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
|
Wed Mar 29, 2017 9:19 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3440
Location: Dire Straits.
|
I am sure Richard Agar will turn this around and we will be second from bottom by mid May.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, DAG, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, grifter, Jack Pepsi, jj86, matt6169, old frightful, Old Man John, ratticusfinch, sally cinnamon, ScottyWire, themightynortherner, TrevorGrice, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 307 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|