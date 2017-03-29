Winslade's Offload wrote: If the players in a team just start to hold back a small amount then the score will rocket and you end up with 50 to 60 points against before you know it. Remember the London Broncos match in 2012 just before the cc final when they put 62 against us and looked like superstars? So if the team were capitulating because the coach had 'lost the boot room' we would certainly know it. If you look at the players during the match I would say that most appear to be putting in a decent amount of effort, it seems though that heads go down after conceding a try / bad error, so confidence and morale is probably the issue. Lets not forget that for the players this is their job and source of income. Supporters can opt out of games, but they can't, and poor performances and or attitude could end in them being signed by a Championship club next time around.

wigan held back saints are no longer the team to put 80 on us Leigh well enough said about the we've not faced a team that has the ability to put us to the sword or willing to like wigan could have easily.I feel that there are big differences between the game against london and how were playing every player that was on the pitch would have been trying to protect themselves for injury so would at least be available for the final where as now they have no reason whatsoever to be performing in the way that they are if your seen any effort put in I assume your glass is forever half full. I do se a team that are underperformingg and players that are better than many on here would have us believe but I dot think that confidence can be a valid reason for our performances we according to some had a successful season last year we have improved in some areas and beat an nrl side so confidence should be at an all time high!!!!