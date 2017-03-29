WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - time to vote with feet

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves time to vote with feet

 
Post a reply

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:06 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 541
Location: Sunny Southport
There is a big difference between "supporting" and "voting". The teams form is diabolical BUT reading the forum at the moment is like sitting in the midst of a toddlers tantrum. I want to win and if I don't I'll scweam and scweam.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:53 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3437
Location: Dire Straits.
If the players in a team just start to hold back a small amount then the score will rocket and you end up with 50 to 60 points against before you know it. Remember the London Broncos match in 2012 just before the cc final when they put 62 against us and looked like superstars? So if the team were capitulating because the coach had 'lost the boot room' we would certainly know it. If you look at the players during the match I would say that most appear to be putting in a decent amount of effort, it seems though that heads go down after conceding a try / bad error, so confidence and morale is probably the issue. Lets not forget that for the players this is their job and source of income. Supporters can opt out of games, but they can't, and poor performances and or attitude could end in them being signed by a Championship club next time around.

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:32 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 471
Winslade's Offload wrote:
If the players in a team just start to hold back a small amount then the score will rocket and you end up with 50 to 60 points against before you know it. Remember the London Broncos match in 2012 just before the cc final when they put 62 against us and looked like superstars? So if the team were capitulating because the coach had 'lost the boot room' we would certainly know it. If you look at the players during the match I would say that most appear to be putting in a decent amount of effort, it seems though that heads go down after conceding a try / bad error, so confidence and morale is probably the issue. Lets not forget that for the players this is their job and source of income. Supporters can opt out of games, but they can't, and poor performances and or attitude could end in them being signed by a Championship club next time around.


wigan held back saints are no longer the team to put 80 on us Leigh well enough said about the we've not faced a team that has the ability to put us to the sword or willing to like wigan could have easily.

I feel that there are big differences between the game against london and how were playing every player that was on the pitch would have been trying to protect themselves for injury so would at least be available for the final where as now they have no reason whatsoever to be performing in the way that they are if your seen any effort put in I assume your glass is forever half full. I do se a team that are underperformingg and players that are better than many on here would have us believe but I dot think that confidence can be a valid reason for our performances we according to some had a successful season last year we have improved in some areas and beat an nrl side so confidence should be at an all time high!!!!

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:47 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7666
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
So, you can't then?

That's a shame, Unlike you I find it very easy to ignore your posts. If you care to look back through some of my previous posts, you may find that you were more successful ignoring my posts than you give yourself credit for. There you may find the answer your question.
I kindly do not wish to take up any more of your attention by repeating myself.
Regards RD.
once a wire always a wire

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 3:36 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3437
Location: Dire Straits.
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
wigan held back saints are no longer the team to put 80 on us Leigh well enough said about the we've not faced a team that has the ability to put us to the sword or willing to like wigan could have easily.

I feel that there are big differences between the game against london and how were playing every player that was on the pitch would have been trying to protect themselves for injury so would at least be available for the final where as now they have no reason whatsoever to be performing in the way that they are if your seen any effort put in I assume your glass is forever half full. I do se a team that are underperformingg and players that are better than many on here would have us believe but I dot think that confidence can be a valid reason for our performances we according to some had a successful season last year we have improved in some areas and beat an nrl side so confidence should be at an all time high!!!!




I agree confidence would have been high after the Broncos game, but we have lost 5 in a row since then and I am guessing that morale has dropped with each game. Cas thrashed Leeds recently by 60 points and Leeds didn't capitulate from what I saw of the game. If the Wire players stopped trying you would see a big score put on the team, however we have lost our matches by 8 points, 10, 12, 14. Only in the last game against Saints was there a big points difference.
At the end of the day we don't know what is going on behind the scenes so it's all guesswork. There are plenty of rumours, but there always are when teams start to struggle. You may be right that the team are not putting in the effort, but my guess is 2-3 players badly out of form + missing key players early season + drip, drip of defeats causing fall in morale.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyH, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, eddieH, Irish Tyke, Irish Wire, moving on..., Paul2812, rubber duckie, Rugby, runningman29, scarrie, Staffordshire Wire, steadygetyerboots-on, Wilde 3, Wireman Sam, WWRLFC78 and 233 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,6952,02375,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  