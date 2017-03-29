If the players in a team just start to hold back a small amount then the score will rocket and you end up with 50 to 60 points against before you know it. Remember the London Broncos match in 2012 just before the cc final when they put 62 against us and looked like superstars? So if the team were capitulating because the coach had 'lost the boot room' we would certainly know it. If you look at the players during the match I would say that most appear to be putting in a decent amount of effort, it seems though that heads go down after conceding a try / bad error, so confidence and morale is probably the issue. Lets not forget that for the players this is their job and source of income. Supporters can opt out of games, but they can't, and poor performances and or attitude could end in them being signed by a Championship club next time around.