Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:29 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7665
We're not talking Thatto Heath under 9s here.

I'd take Briers under Kear. He can have Agars job.
Monas as coach? What has he done as a coach? What risk again must we endure. Haven't we learnt anything from Lowes appointment?
once a wire always a wire

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:43 pm
The Chin's Back
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 605
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
I wonder how many of you lot that are moaning on here and that have actually suggested voting with your feet this week by not going are the self same posters that gloated last season when the Rhinos were in the exact self same predicament as you are currently in and couldn't buy a win

The Rhinos fans stuck by the team when they were at their lowest ebb for god knows how many years and so should you.....Unless you are all Bandwagon glory hunters who were only here for the good times?

You are showing as much heart and desire for the club you love as the current squad are......You both need to urgently up your game and not give up!

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:50 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5180
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
rubber duckie wrote:
We're not talking Thatto Heath under 9s here.

I'd take Briers under Kear. He can have Agars job.
Monas as coach? What has he done as a coach? What risk again must we endure. Haven't we learnt anything from Lowes appointment?


But Monaghan isn't our current assistant like Lowes was.

Monaghan never spoke like an uneducated idiot like Lowes did.

Monaghan spoke well about how our poor defence was ingrained in our DNA and would take a long time to get the poor structures out of our system. ..James Lowes couldn't spell DNA. ....

I would be suprised but pleased if Monaghan was given the job just like when Brian johnson got it....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:05 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1116
I bought a season ticket as I always do and always will. That means I'm going to the game.

If I didn't have a season ticket I sure as hell wouldn't be going. There are plenty of better things I could put that money towards.

I made all bar three away games last season and so far I've refused to go to any. after two tickets, the cost to get there and other expenses, standing in Yorkshire (where I don't particularly enjoy being anyway), just to watch my team put in a half-@r5ed effort... Well I'm sorry but they can shove it. If they looked like they were trying or at least bothered it would be different. But they're not.



If it's not sorted out soon I won't be surprised if there is a sit in protest, or season cards on the pitch. I wouldn't blame them if they did either. The dross being served up is nothing short of disgraceful. At least Leeds last year looked up for it and were scoring tries. most they time they were just being edged out, we're getting hammered week in week out.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:53 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13980
Location: NFL playoffs
the flying biscuit wrote:
Monaghan spoke well about how our poor defence was ingrained in our DNA and would take a long time to get the poor structures out of our system. ..James Lowes couldn't spell DNA. ....


rubber duckie can tell us that our defence is poor, appoint him as coach
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 9:00 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8682
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
sally cinnamon wrote:
rubber duckie can tell us that our defence is poor, appoint him as coach

He can be John Kear's No2
Massive pessimist

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 5:55 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7665
Why don't we let Kear answer for me.
Which he seems to be doing anyway.

Anyways, I have it on good authority that TS position is not under threat. The board is 100% behind him.
once a wire always a wire

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:36 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35220
Location: "The cuss i will?"
So, you can't then?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: time to vote with feet

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 7:16 am
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 651
TS's position won't be under threat until the fans at home games switch allegiance and call for his head (sad but true). The board can only go so far with this 100% backing. I would guess that at present they are sounding out potential suitors whilst offering 100% backing to the incumbent, that how this works.

Get beat on Saturday and the house of cards will start to crumble. The majority of players are not backing TS at the moment and he has a massive job turning that around, but with his ego I don't think he will have the passion for that. All this time passing by the players, TS and the Board are dragging this club down a road we don't want to go down.
c}