I bought a season ticket as I always do and always will. That means I'm going to the game.



If I didn't have a season ticket I sure as hell wouldn't be going. There are plenty of better things I could put that money towards.



I made all bar three away games last season and so far I've refused to go to any. after two tickets, the cost to get there and other expenses, standing in Yorkshire (where I don't particularly enjoy being anyway), just to watch my team put in a half-@r5ed effort... Well I'm sorry but they can shove it. If they looked like they were trying or at least bothered it would be different. But they're not.







If it's not sorted out soon I won't be surprised if there is a sit in protest, or season cards on the pitch. I wouldn't blame them if they did either. The dross being served up is nothing short of disgraceful. At least Leeds last year looked up for it and were scoring tries. most they time they were just being edged out, we're getting hammered week in week out.