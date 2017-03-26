|
Superblue wrote:
Or maybe Warrington is just Moran's pastime, win, lose, or draw, does he have the same perspective on it as day to day fans.
Moran is probably a bigger day-to-day fan than a significant number of those who have populated the south stand during the successful years. Its not every SL "owner" who insist on standing on the terraces to watch the team on a match day rather than from the corporate boxes.
Recent games have seen "disagreements" amongst the fans over whether to support or chastise the players. Everybody is entitled to there opinion, BUT when you try and stop others from expressing their opposing view, you've just lost your right.
Something IS wrong in the current team. Is it managerial authority, is it confidence, is it arrogance ("I'm not losing my place no matter how badly I play"). I dont know, and the vast majority of experts on the keyboards dont really know. That said, you have the right to put forward and debate your theories.
If Smith has lost the dressing room, and as others have said we have players not performing, should we sack the players rather than the coach ?
As I approach the big 5 0 Ive seen the team in many forms. Underperforming, overperforming, successful, on the brink of desperation. Having money thrown at it is not an indication that the current team must therefore be worse than the years when we really were poop. The game is a different animal these days, and yes we have evolved with time, thats how were ended up with silverware.
At the Hull game, will I be critical of anybody who chooses to stay away, No; anybody who decides to stage a protest, No; anybody who decided to walk away with 20 minutes left if the result looks like going the same way; No. But neither will I be supportive of those who decide to over zealously argue with the person next to them about" whether Matty Russell should have booted that ball down Winwick Road".
Is it tough? Yes. Does it hurt? Yes. Is it, has it always been, and will it forever be part and parcel of being a rugby fan? Absolutely
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!
Well said mikej, couldn't agree more.
It looks like the coaching staff have a stay of execution so we go again, and I'll try and summon the hope and resilience that got me through watching Don Duffy put on the sacred primrose and blue.
Please note, no-one even consider posts along the lines of "I wish we had a couple like him now".
Great post mikej
The other difference between Simon Moran and the rest of the fans is he has to deal with the realities whereas everyone else who is just a critic, doesn't.
Eg Michael Monaghan is a popular choice for next coach on here, but what if Simon Moran has given him a call and MM said "cheers mate, I'm really settled living in France now so it's not the right move for me at the moment mate." He's not going to come and post that on the internet so people will carry on saying why aren't we looking at Monaghan he's the obvious choice. Also if he did appoint him and the club had a so-so couple of seasons, finishing 6th, 5th, that might look attractive from here but at that point the same people that championed Monaghan on here would say we have moved backwards from the TS era when we were making Grand Finals, why did we not go for a more established coach.
Also Simon Moran will have to deal with the constraints of contracts from players and coaches not only at Warrington but of anybody he wants to bring in. And I bet it irritates him if he hears fans say "the club has money so why don't we sort it out and get X, it's not like we're short of cash" when what they mean is, we expect that as Simon Moran is well off, if the club needs extra money he's going to keep putting his hand in his pocket for more. If any of the critics have the resources to offer to buy Simon Moran out then they can make him an offer?
Monas is not a fav for me. Completely unproven rookie apprentice.
I want to see British born pride that seems to fruitful this day and age.
My pop is for John Kear. Success with limited budgets.
rubber duckie wrote:
Monas is not a fav for me. Completely unproven rookie apprentice.
I want to see British born pride that seems to fruitful this day and age.
My pop is for John Kear. Success with limited budgets.
If SC had posted that I'd have known he was fishing. However, I fear you're actually being serious!!
No fear about it. I'm very serious.
I'd have Briers in charge before I'd go for Monas and JK's CV will take some beating.
C'mon duckie, you can't be serious, Shirley?
We maybe up s h I t Creek, but I'm sure we can aim a tad higher than Kear? ATEOTD, he's just a fire-fighter. The RL equivalent of Big Fat Sam Allardice. I know he's won a couple of Challenge Cups, but the last one was 12 years ago, and the other was close on 20.
Yes, we do need someone to get us out of this mess, but, if and when we do, we're stuck with him. Spiffing.
I'm out.
