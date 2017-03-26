Superblue wrote: Or maybe Warrington is just Moran's pastime, win, lose, or draw, does he have the same perspective on it as day to day fans.

Moran is probably a bigger day-to-day fan than a significant number of those who have populated the south stand during the successful years. Its not every SL "owner" who insist on standing on the terraces to watch the team on a match day rather than from the corporate boxes.Recent games have seen "disagreements" amongst the fans over whether to support or chastise the players. Everybody is entitled to there opinion, BUT when you try and stop others from expressing their opposing view, you've just lost your right.Something IS wrong in the current team. Is it managerial authority, is it confidence, is it arrogance ("I'm not losing my place no matter how badly I play"). I dont know, and the vast majority of experts on the keyboards dont really know. That said, you have the right to put forward and debate your theories.If Smith has lost the dressing room, and as others have said we have players not performing, should we sack the players rather than the coach ?As I approach the big 5 0 Ive seen the team in many forms. Underperforming, overperforming, successful, on the brink of desperation. Having money thrown at it is not an indication that the current team must therefore be worse than the years when we really were poop. The game is a different animal these days, and yes we have evolved with time, thats how were ended up with silverware.At the Hull game, will I be critical of anybody who chooses to stay away, No; anybody who decides to stage a protest, No; anybody who decided to walk away with 20 minutes left if the result looks like going the same way; No. But neither will I be supportive of those who decide to have over zealously argue with the person next to them about" whether Matty Russell should have booted that ball down Winwick Road".Is it tough? Yes. Does it hurt? Yes. Is it, has it always been, and will it forever be part and parcel of being a rugby fan? Absolutely