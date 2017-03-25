|
|
Some of these comments make me sad
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:17 am
|
|
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Peaceful protest is how we change things in this country. Whether it's at the ballot box or the turnstile it's everyone's right to register their disapproval and that includes staying away.
Moran is a business man, rugby is part of his business and we are his consumers. I'd expect any successful business man to listen to his customers first, and his heart and his friends a very distant second.
Sit in protests and staying away aren't my thing but I don't blame anyone for doing either if it's an earnest expression of concern for the club, and an attempt to bring about positive change.
I don't disagree with this or those that choose to stay away, each to their own mine's a different approach on the basis that there seems to be a suggestion that the players aren't playing for TS, well that maybe true or it might just be a case of "send three and fourpence..." Well why not try and convince them to play for us and if not for us then for themselves and a bit of personal pride if that is what is missing.
Yes it might be a bit naïve on my part but if I'm going to the game why not give it a go, the players at the end of this week's game and last stood on the half-way and shuffled across expecting the bird they didn't know what to do even after the game had finished. One way or another this season we've got them and they've got us, they need to know what they are playing for and together we might turn it around.
As an aside last night I saw a kerfuffle at the end of the game at the back of our end Wire v Wire (two middle aged blokes v half a dozen young shavers)whilst not a major incident there's no need for that kind of bell endery poor form all round
Sorry for the Churchillian rant it's not my place but I'm fed up negativity, rumour mongering and a sense that there are plenty of our own that are too eager to moan (you've every right btw ha ha )
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:31 pm
|
|
morrisseyisawire wrote:
But as a businessman, in a rugby context, have his "investments " been value for money, and has his product been value for money.
Or maybe Warrington is just Moran's pastime, win, lose, or draw, does he have the same perspective on it as day to day fans.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:56 pm
|
|
Do you know what. At this time the players need our full support. They are clearly low on confidence and need to supported by us!
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:52 pm
|
|
Be careful what you wish for. Mr Moran and his chequebook has been the life blood of our club for the last 8 or 9 years. It would only take him to walk away and we could quickly be facing a Bradford Bulls scenario.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:31 pm
|
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Some of us have done "thick or thin".
I'll see your current malaise, and the plop that was served up in 2002, and I'll raise you a Reggie Bowden "autumn of discontent" in 1984/5. Now that was proper s h I t e. The only difference being, this side has had skiploads of money thrown at it. Bowden's side was just s h I t e / journeyman / end of careers.
that proper s h 1 t e could probably give the current team a game surely?
There were loads of good young players emerging in that side: Mike Gregory, Andy Gregory, Mark Roberts, Bob Jackson, Mark Forster, Ronnie Duane, Paul Bishop and Billy McGinty emerging in that side and Bob Eccles was in the middle of his prolific try scoring seasons.
I would guess Ken Kelly, John Bevan, Steve Hesford were the past its and the journeymen were Hussein M'Barki, Paul Younane?
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:45 pm
|
NtW
Strong-running second rower
|
Well, thanks to the quirks of the fixture list I will be going on Saturday. The reason is simple: my 4 year old little girl wants to go, and this is the first home afternoon game of the season. She went to her first match with daddy and grandad last year, seeing the last minute win V Cas and has been asking for more since (technically she went to Keighley in the cup at 6 months, but when she wasn't sleeping she was feeding, so it doesn't really count!).
So for her, I hope the players and fans turn up and both do their best.
She also helps me keep some kind of perspective on things these days: there's more to life than whether we win or lose, but equally I want her to get the same enjoyment out of having a club to call her own that I have had.
She's also 2 from 2 in games she's been, and the last good luck card I've got left to play this year, but that's got nothing to do with why she's going, honest
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:21 pm
|
|
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Do you know what. At this time the players need our full support. They are clearly low on confidence and need to supported by us!
Unfortunately, the knuckle-draggers behind the posts were more interested in singing about the IRA.
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:35 pm
|
|
What else have they got to sing about
|
|
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:44 pm
|
|
RoyBoy29 wrote:
What else have they got to sing about
Brexit? Opera? If it wasn't for the fact that they don't have a brain cell between them, we could turn away games into a Radio 4 road-show.
|
|
c}