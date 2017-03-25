morrisseyisawire wrote: Peaceful protest is how we change things in this country. Whether it's at the ballot box or the turnstile it's everyone's right to register their disapproval and that includes staying away.



Moran is a business man, rugby is part of his business and we are his consumers. I'd expect any successful business man to listen to his customers first, and his heart and his friends a very distant second.



Sit in protests and staying away aren't my thing but I don't blame anyone for doing either if it's an earnest expression of concern for the club, and an attempt to bring about positive change.

I don't disagree with this or those that choose to stay away, each to their own mine's a different approach on the basis that there seems to be a suggestion that the players aren't playing for TS, well that maybe true or it might just be a case of "send three and fourpence..." Well why not try and convince them to play for us and if not for us then for themselves and a bit of personal pride if that is what is missing.Yes it might be a bit naïve on my part but if I'm going to the game why not give it a go, the players at the end of this week's game and last stood on the half-way and shuffled across expecting the bird they didn't know what to do even after the game had finished. One way or another this season we've got them and they've got us, they need to know what they are playing for and together we might turn it around.As an aside last night I saw a kerfuffle at the end of the game at the back of our end Wire v Wire (two middle aged blokes v half a dozen young shavers)whilst not a major incident there's no need for that kind of bell endery poor form all roundSorry for the Churchillian rant it's not my place but I'm fed up negativity, rumour mongering and a sense that there are plenty of our own that are too eager to moan (you've every right btw ha ha )